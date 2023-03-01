Targe Media’s Founder Anirudh Walia: How To Invest Your Time Smartly

Anirudh Walia is a well-known entrepreneur and growth marketing expert who has helped numerous clients from all around the world attain their PR goals on different channels like Instagram and Youtube.

He hails from the city of Ambala in Haryana, and has set high standards when it comes to entrepreneurship in his country and abroad. Additionally, Anirudh is an accomplished blockchain developer and also envisions using automation for transformational software in the future. He also invests heavily in cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). He has owned bitcoin since the year 2017.

Anirudh has always been a music fanatic and has an intense love for music marketing and management. He started by learning new skills and digital tools to upscale an artists’ brand and then ascended his knowledge by gaining practical market knowledge.

After much observation and learning, he founded Targe Media, a SaaS marketing brand and reputation firm that is focused towards helping clients reach the market they aim for and deserve. Today, he leads a team of skilled people who leverage expertise and marketing tactics to build robust brands and target specific audiences for clients.

To date, Anirudh has delivered results for more than fifty prominent music artists and focuses on fueling his passion with determination. He shares how smart time management helped him achieve all this at such a young age.

A. Hire a team

"Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean." – Ryunosuke Satoro

There was a time when Anirudh was working 16 hours a day on his business. Burnout brought the quick realization—he was able to focus better on the core operations after he hired a team.

A team is essential, not just for reaching organizational goals, but for delivering consistent results without burning out in the process. Each member of Anirudh’s team brings their own talent to the table and helps clients fulfill their needs with unparalleled work ethics.

Hiring a team is how Anirudh is able to build a global presence helping both music artists and prominent software companies achieve their brand goals.

B. Have a plan

Plans are the requisite of any winning team or business. As the youngest music entrepreneur and software aficionado, Anirudh believes in the power of planning and execution. When you have your goals as your roadmap, and break down each activity into actionable chunks, errors are a minimal occurrence.

Anirudh says plans build a concrete foundation for actions and help see clarity in brand building and awareness. He builds B2B companies through plan mapping that helps them capture their audience proficiently.

C. Follow your passion

Time=Money.

The more time one spends daydreaming, the less time they have to make it a reality. For that reason, Anirudh always takes immediate action as he did for his brand. He likes music management, so he launched Targe Media. He wanted to help SaaS companies and build their brands, so he dived right into it.

Procrastination is the cause of delays, something that Anirudh doesn’t endorse.