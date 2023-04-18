TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized FASO as India’s Most Admirable Brand Rising Star

FASO has been awarded as India’s Most Admirable Brand Rising Star for being the best brand in offering a wide range of comfortable and sustainable innerwear for men & women made with 100% organic cotton at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 organised by The Brand Story.

New Delhi (India), April 18: The Brand Story recently organised the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2021 in Dubai with the theme Leadership in VUCA World (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous). The Conclave celebrated brands that have done impeccable work in their own industries while exemplary leadership amidst various uncertainties. The event was marked by insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and the celebration of renowned brands and leaders. It had an impeccable and unparalleled line-up of guests, including the Chief Guest - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan and special guests - H.E Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies, Shri Sameep Shastri and Ms Mynoo Maryel.

FASO, a brand of KPR Mill Limited, was honoured as India’s Most Admirable Brand Rising Star at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023. The Retail Brand FASO was launched in 2019 throughout the Southern part of the nation and has been well accepted as per the preliminary feedback from the markets. The brand is launching at a Pan India Level with an aspiration that the unique characteristics of FASO, such as Organic Cotton, ultra-soft comfort and skin-friendly shall mark its presence in the Men and Women's Innerwear Market said Mr. Gokulakrishnan – Vice President (of FASO).

Mr. Anandhakrishnan, Executive Director, told that KPR Mill Limited, the parent company of the FASO brand, has a vertically integrated textile manufacturing set-up for all processes to maintain better Quality/Service and Control in the knitted apparel business. FASO, as a brand, provides Better Quality at a competitive price by offering organic cotton with fashion-enabled comfort. The brand is very aspirational and premium when it comes to offering comfort and the best quality to customers. With hard work and dedication over the years after its inception, FASO has actually become one of the leading textile conglomerates in India with diversified businesses that span across Yarn, Fabrics, Garments, Power Generation, Sugar, Ethanol, Automobiles Retail and Education. The brand’s quest for quality, excellence, transparency and good governance consistently ranks KPR as one of the top 500 listed companies in India.

Dr. K.P.Ramasamy Chairman of M/s. KPR Mill Limited has earned a great deal of experience over the last 40 years, with his experience FASO producing its products with an indelible mark in the textile landscape, and it stands for aspiring design innovation inspired by the Italian style and design of crafting clothes. As a brand, FASO was curated long after doing extensive research on customers’ needs and comfort. The brand has been offering 100% super fine-combed organic cotton, which is skin-friendly, smooth, soft and luxurious. FASO also offers a sustainable fashion movement and a process of fostering change to fashion products and the fashion system towards greater ecological integrity. The goal is to have customers enjoy the comfort and durability of both innerwear and athleisure.

The brand aspires to grow with Indian consumers in the future. When it comes to reaching out to the right customers, FASO has been using digital media to get in touch with the right audience. Social media and word of mouth have been some ways in which FASO continues to approach present and prospective customers. Being an innovative brand, FASO has introduced its product in high quality and 100% Organic Australian Cotton by introducing ultra-soft elastic and fabric for the product. It is completely affordable with the premium and fashion products that it introduces in the market. With the kind of quality that this brand has introduced and stands for, in the future, this brand will continue to create ripples.

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of FASO in being the brand for offering premium innerwear and athleisure in high-quality cotton. Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director and Mr Dhruv Pachnanda of TBS Media - The Brand Story are honoured to award FASO at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023. Dr Abhay Kaushik said, “FASO is a brand known for offering premium quality innerwear and athleisure for men and women. The way this brand has innovated high-quality products made with 100% cotton and continues to do so even now is commendable. The Brand Story is proud to honour FASO as India’s Most Admirable Brand Rising Star.”

www.thebrandstory.co.in