TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized Lav Chaturvedi as India’s Most Inspirational Leader

Lav Chaturvedi has been awarded India’s Most Inspirational Leader at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 organized by The Brand Story.

The Brand Story recently organised the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 in Dubai with the theme Leadership in VUCA World (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous). The Conclave celebrated brands that have done impeccable work in their industries while showing exemplary leadership amidst various uncertainties. The event was marked by insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and the celebration of renowned brands and leaders. It had an impeccable and unparalleled line-up of guests, including the Chief Guest - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan and special guests - H.E Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, Shri. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI).

Mr. Lav Chaturvedi was awarded India’s Most Inspirational Leader at the Asian Band and Leadership Conclave 2023. Mr. Lav Chaturvedi is the Executive Director and CEO of Reliance Securities. He completed his MBA from Syracuse University, New York, and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute, USA. With over two decades of experience in the industry, he has been instrumental in shaping the capital markets landscape in the country. He serves on several committees of industry trade associations, such as the Association of National Exchanges of Members of India (ANMI) and chairs the committee of Indian capital markets at ASSOCHAM.

His deep domain knowledge and expertise in areas such as market regulation, investor protection, and financial innovation have made him a sought-after speaker, columnist, and commentator on financial matters. Mr. Chaturvedi's contributions to the Indian Financial Markets have been widely recognised, and his insights have been valuable in guiding policymakers and market participants alike.

Mr. Lav Chaturvedi believes that disruptive tech & systematic digital engagement will ensure equitable opportunities for financial investing. Prior to joining Reliance Group, he also worked with IPS Sendero which is a subsidiary of Fiserv - a Fortune 500 Company in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the senior management level.

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of Mr. Lav Chaturvedi in showing exemplary leadership in the Indian financial markets. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Mr. Siddhesh Pathre and Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda of The Brand Story Team are honoured to award Mr. Lav Chaturvedi as India’s Most Inspirational Leader. Dr. Abhay Kaushik said, “Mr. Lav Chaturvedi has led the Indian Financial markets by consistently guiding policymakers for constructive reforms. The Brand Story proudly

offers Mr. Lav Chaturvedi as India’s Most Inspirational Leader.”

