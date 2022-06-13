TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized Nikhil Chandan with the Young Leader Award (40 Under 40)

Nikhil Chandan, a leader par excellence was recognized with the Young Leader Award (40 Under 40) at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

TBS Media – The Brand Story organized the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 to honour brands and individuals that have done inspiring work in their respective fields. The 2022 edition focused on honouring brands and individuals who have successfully overcome business leadership challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is India’s top brand rating and a listing company that highlights brands propelling the country’s growth. Nikhil Chandan, a leader par excellence was awarded the Young Leader Award (40 Under 40) at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

Nikhil Chandan is a great motivator, trainer and empowerer with more than 300 programmes that have shaped him into one of the most sought-after business trainers. He has trained 3 Lakh plus people trained in the last 2 Years across 18 states in India. He is a leader and a mentor to many in the true sense and is known for his skills in influencing others so that it becomes easy to align with a common goal. He leads from the front with strong decision-making skills and an ability to become decisive during times when it is needed the most. His leadership style has been acclaimed because it brings forward a combination of participative and coaching styles. Nikhil has continued to develop the capability of many individuals and teams while opting to lead them strategically in the decision-making process. Nikhil’s success as a leader has a lot to do with his ability to set goals and be inspired and focused when it comes to achieving them as well.

For someone like Nikhil, leadership has always been very simple. He has always wanted to create a vision, influence his team to align with the vision, and walk down the path until the end. He is of the opinion that it is common to have disagreements in the team but a participative style of leadership makes it simple to discuss a path that can be the most effective one to reach a goal and resolve conflicts as well. According to Nikhil, some of the most important values to follow are of courage to stick to a point and taking action to achieve good results. He also thinks that a leader can easily fail if he loses the trust of his team which is why the actions of a leader must be consistent with the values that he stands up for.

Nikhil is someone who is extremely passionate about youth development. He has mentored many to reach a higher rank in a professional setting by enabling them to see a vision, working on self-confidence, and developing capability in a few areas to achieve goals. Some of the core beliefs that he stands up for include passion, self-belief, and action. As someone who works in the industry of self-development, Nikhil strives to empower young entrepreneurs to realise their dream. To do this, he follows an innovative method that requires moving from Purpose to Execution.

The industry in which Nikhil works is all about training and behaviour change. It is characterised by the presence of a large number of freelance trainers which is why it often becomes difficult to assess the fragmented nature of this industry. Nikhil is of the opinion that anybody who wishes to succeed should combine motivational inputs along with capacity building and educational inputs. Other than the mainstream work done by Nikhil, he also indulges in CSR activities from time to time. He gave INR 5, 00, 000 relief funds to the family of the COVID deceased people directly and indirectly. He also donated over 800 plus oxygen concentrators to many hospitals, 1000 hospital beds to COVID patients, 25000 PPE kits and N95 masks, and donated food to more than 1 lakh people on a pan India level.

Nikhil is focused on developing the youth and he actively takes up many endeavours to make that happen. He uses a combination of techniques for self-awareness, following up on a vision, being self-motivated and customizing skill-building inputs. For a while now, Nikhil has been focused on developing entrepreneurs in industries such as direct selling and that has done him very well. Nikhil has fixed goals to offer entrepreneurship and incubation opportunities to more than 100 young entrepreneurs in the fields of Ayurveda, herbal, and natural products on the D2C platforms until 2025. To achieve this goal, he involves himself in consulting projects with businesses while helping them find value, build scalable marketing processes, and drive growth.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, TBS Media - The Brand Story said, “The way Nikhil has been helping and mentoring the youth of India to achieve their dreams is absolutely commendable. Noble and inspirational professionals like Nikhil are the prime reason behind India’s development.” TBS Media is proud to honour Nikhil Chandan with the Young Leader Award (40 Under 40).