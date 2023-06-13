TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized Runwal as India’s Iconic Brand

Runwal has been awarded India’s Iconic Brand for being one of the premier real estate developers at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 organized by The Brand Story.

The Brand Story recently organized the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 in Dubai with the theme Leadership in VUCA World (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous). The Conclave celebrated brands that have done impeccable work in their industries while showing exemplary leadership amidst various uncertainties. The event was marked by insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and the celebration of renowned brands and leaders. It had an unparalleled line-up of guests, including the Chief Guest - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan and special guests - H.E Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies, Shri Sameep Shastri and Ms. Mynoo Maryel.

Runwal was awarded as India’s Iconic Brand at the Asia Brand and Leadership Conclave. Founded in the year 1978, Runwal is one of Mumbai’s premier real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, and organized retail verticals. With a robust track record of 42+ delivered projects with over 35 thousand Happy Families, it has continuously striven to keep the ‘customer’ as a focal point in the designing, planning, and construction of all its developments.

In their residential vertical, Runwal operates in luxury, premium, and large-format township developments. It owns and manages the largest retail mall chain in Mumbai that includes R City, Ghatkopar (W) – which is one of Mumbai's largest Mall, R Mall, Mulund, R Mall, Thane and R Odeon, Ghatkopar (E). It manages a portfolio of 24 ongoing projects under development across Mumbai, the MMRDA region & Pune.

Today, the Group’s steadfast focus on 'quality' has led it to become an industry leader and a market-driven construction company renowned for trust and on-time delivery. It is a brand that is celebrated for its customer-centricity. The brand has been transforming the landscape of Mumbai for over 4 decades now and has done the same with the highest quality standards in mind. The brand believes in creating spaces that provide a better lifestyle for the residents. Owing to this philosophy, the brand has garnered the affection of discerning customers along with winning many prestigious accolades.

In this glorious journey, Runwal has achieved multiple milestones and has also set a benchmark in the real estate industry. Some of the pillars that the brand has been standing on are our pioneering the future, respect for individuals, integrity, delighting the customers, and excellence.

Mr. Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal is a thought leader in the real estate industry. He took over as a President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra, an apex body of India’s real estate industry. He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and Harvard Business School. With a wide experience of around 29 years, he has been widely involved in offering the best to customers with uncompromising quality. In addition, Ms. Sangeeta Prasad - Group CEO, Runwal, is a driven and passionate leader with 30 years of experience and pedigree to manage large businesses through a strategic mindset with operational and execution excellence has also enhanced the organization, business value, and motivate a diverse set of people towards a common goal. The leadership that is at the forefront of the company has been the primary factor in its success

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of Runwal for being one of the top real estate brands in the country. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, and Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda of TBS Media - The Brand Story are honored to award Runwal as India’s Iconic Brand, Ms. Sangeeta Prasad with the HerPower award and Mr. Sandeep Runwal as Most Inspirational Leader. Dr. Abhay Kaushik said, “Runwal has been a leader in the entire spectrum of real estate development with so many residential, commercial, and organized retail development projects. It is commendable how the brand has grown by offering the best real estate services to a wide range of customers”

