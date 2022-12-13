Tech Firms on BSV Blockchain Come Together for Sport Metaverse Pilot Project

The metaverse is a virtual universe that mimics the real world via experiential reality (XR), a combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

It is depicted in many futuristic films, such as “Minority Report,” “Ready Player One” and “Avatar.” Scenarios similar to those in these sci-fi movies may be a reality sooner than expected.

Zetly, a next generation blockchain-based sports platform, XR pioneer Transmira, gaming firm Haste Arcade, and play-to-earn chess platform PowChess are working together in the development of the state-of-the-art Sport Metaverse. This metaverse is envisioned to be an all-in-one sports hub that aims to bring physical sports into the metaverse world.

The three blockchain-based firms and their technological solutions will prioritize revolutionizing the sports industry by enriching the fan-team bond with digital collectibles, NFTs and other tokenized assets.

Zetly will assist in the team’s creation of its own NFT Digital Fan Store and virtual Play2Earn games. Zetly’s Sport Metaverse technology would also link the club’s 3D and NFT objects to real-world assets, thus allowing creators to monetize their economy.

Fueled by micropayments, users will not only enjoy a cutting-edge sports experience, but also have ownership and control of their data as the metaverse provides a shared environment and empowered economy for all.

The Sport Metaverse, with the help of Transmira’s XR breakthrough, will bring to life a 3D digital replica of a football stadium and its surroundings. This digital twin stadium will serve as the channel for fans worldwide to engage and cheer for their teams wherever they may be.

“The Sport Metaverse is an opportunity for development and a tool to engage fans, which is an ideal investment for those who put a close relationship with their fans first. We propose a solution that will be a revolution in the world of sport,” Robert Rice, CEO of Transmira Inc., said.

“In this project, we want to use the experience gained during the 3D scanning of buildings in Los Angeles. We are convinced that our Omniscape platform is the perfect partner for Zetly in the sports program,” the CEO added.

Transmira is one of the highly-advanced companies in developing the metaverse on the BSV blockchain, and Omniscape is its metaverse platform that boasts of geo-location and digital twins of buildings and cities.

Meanwhile, Haste Arcade aids the earning aspect of the Sport Metaverse with its’ Play2Earn (P2E) solution Instant Leaderboard Payout (ILP), which is grounded on micropayments. ILP offers cash-convertible goods, such as game-consumable tokens and club NFTs. With ILP, users will instantly receive their winnings in their wallets.

For sports clubs and fans to better understand how blockchain works and how it supports the Sport Metaverse, Zetly will introduce the Zetly Sport Module. It is a unique educational package that is integrated into the Sport Metaverse, which contains workshops and a guide to the Zetly Wallet.

PowChess will bring their knowledge and experience about technology payments and NFTs to the Sport Metaverse. With its system based on micropayments, PowChess also offers the pilot program unique games that are based on NFTs and micropayments.

Zetly and its partners will provide the platform the necessary 3D breakthroughs, Play2Earn solutions and fan-centered advocacies for a revolutionary all-in-one Sport Metaverse. With its development, sci-fi films may not be considered fiction for long.