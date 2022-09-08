Breaking News
Technology enabling 1:1 ratio of Student: Teacher from the comfort of home

Updated on: 08 September,2022 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Technology enabling 1:1 ratio of Student: Teacher from the comfort of home


1. How has FMT bridged the gap of students seeking quality educators?


FMT has empowered students to choose Teachpreneurs for their topic and subject requirements at a customized process of one-on-one learning and budget-friendly prices. Students are also entitled to a refund after attending 20% of the classes if found discontented with the educator of their choice. The choice of selecting the mentor as per the budget and schedule bridges the gap of students at the comfort of their homes.

2. What is the student-to-teacher ratio? How does the platform focus on education being learner-centric? 


FMT as a process being a one-on-one learning platform, the student-to-teacher ratio is 1-1. The thought process behind the same is that each student has different learning ability, different skills, strengths and weaknesses and grasping power. Personalized attention to each student with the mentor of their choice is the sole objective of FMT. The direct relationship helps in the customized form of learning.

3. How do you leverage Social And Collaborative Learning through the platform and how do the students and teachers get benefit from it?

FMT is a platform not just for learning but also a platform to truly understand the fundamentals and get to the deeper end of their subject or anything they are learning. FMT will be a platform where anything and everything that can be learned, will be taught.

A teacher is given an opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge to the world through FMT platform. This empowers them to be a Teacherpreneur and become their own boss with the flexibility of choosing the subjects and charging fees for their extra-ordinary services. FMT doesn't charge them any commission and gives them a justified source of earning. FMT also provides the infrastructure set-up to conduct their online class. We already have onboarded 500+ educators.

FMT helps students select their right mentor by letting them get free consultations with every teacher on the platform. They can decide on the perfect one for them with the biggest benefit of the amount they are willing to pay for the teacher. Students provide employment opportunities to the onboarded educators.

4. What are the future plans to enhance the learner's experience?

The future plan is to enhance learning with the aid of technology across various courses. We aim to make learning personalized and fun by breaking the monotony. With the upcoming 5G Telecom technology, we are expecting an increase in engagement and sales.

 

