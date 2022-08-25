Tecno Mobile introduces its Camon 19 series amid a plush fashion campaign A Stylish Affair in partnership with Cosmopolitan India

TECNO, a premium smartphone brand has recently launched Camon 19 series in India that promises to turn millennials and GenZ users into professional photographers. The brand has partnered with renowned lifestyle and fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan India.

The Camon 19 series, which has tech savvy users wanting to capture beautiful moments on its camera, witnessed its launch through the pan India campaign, A Stylish Affair. A truly interesting strategy by TECNO Mobile, the evening featured garments by some of the most noteworthy designers in the country.

The Cosmopolitan India x TECNO cocktail party held at the Shangri La Eros, New Delhi, on 10th August, saw designers like Dhruv Kapoor, Siddartha Tytler, and Pallavi Mohan in attendance. They were part of the special fashion walk through for the night, along with other designers like Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Namrata Joshipura, Alpana & Neeraj, Pankaj & Nidhi, Varun Bahl, and Rimzim Dadu. Along with them, actors and celebrities like Eisha A Chopra, Vidusshi Mehra, Kalyani Chawla, Isha Rajpal, Dr. Anjali Hooda, Neeti Palta, Gautam Kalra, Gaurav Khanijo, Bhavna Kakar, among many others were also spotted at the party.

Through this marquee campaign, TECNO aims to develop unique experiences through a three pronged approach, spread across In Real Life, IRL events, and Print and Digital Campaigns. Projected to be a premium lifestyle product series, the Tecno campaign targets millennial and Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. Going from strength to strength, TECNO Mobile has forged many alliances across products and series, living up to its motto, Stop at Nothing, while building a stronger connection with the youth in the country.

The one of its kind collaboration has been fashioned to lay the groundwork for TECNO CAMON 19 series launch in India, merging technology with fashion. Through the CAMON 19 series, TECNO is bringing in its tech prowess with its industry first, key mobile camera technology, and RGBW sensor that enable the camera to take perfect portraits even in low light conditions, just like a professional fashion photographer.

Elaborating on TECNO CAMON 19 series, Arijeet Talapatra, TECNO India CEO, said, With a range of five product lines, each catering to a very different set of target audiences, we, at TECNO, are always working towards doing things differently. This time, we are targeting the fashion conscious audiences with the Camon series and we intend to engage with our audiences in the most innovative, fun, and rewarding way.

The Camon 19 series will feature three products initially ,Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19, and Camon 19 Pro 5G. The product is expected to be ushered in amid much fervor, lined with fashion parties, a Style Hunt contest helmed by a distinguished jury panel, and the cover of Cosmopolitan India shot on the Camon 19, highlighting its key features.

The just launched CAMON 19 Pro 5G is an advanced version of the recently released CAMON 19. While the previous version flaunts the industry first RGBW sensor, the Pro5G version boasts of an RGBW plus, G plus P, along with Optical Image Stabilization or OIS and Hybrid Image Stabilization or HIS that enables sharp and steady photographs even in dark and shaky conditions. The Pro5G version boasts of 200 percent light intake, which is set to revolutionise the low lighting imaging experience. Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and style icons, the CAMON 19 Pro5G features incredible 5G connectivity.

The premium smartphone brand views Affair A Stylish Affair campaign to set off the company annual focus on the mid to high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal