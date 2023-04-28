Ted's Woodworking Reviews Scam or Legit? Must You Need To Know

I'm sure you've come across those individuals who take on the task of building every piece of furniture in their home. It can be quite impressive for someone who lacks the knowledge or skill to accomplish such a task.

I'm curious, how can I become a professional woodworker? May I ask?

It seems that you have been drawn towards Ted's Woodworking, which is currently one of the most popular woodworking guidebooks being discussed.

We have created a Ted's Woodworking Review that is hands-free, honest, and unbiased to ensure that we distinguish between gossip and truth. Here, you will discover-

Can you tell me more about Ted's Woodworking and the person or people responsible for it?

We offer woodworking plans, schematics, and instructions to guide you through your woodworking projects.

There are some reasons why you might want to consider purchasing Ted's Woodworking, as well as some reasons why you might not want to.

The plans are designed to be simple and straightforward, making them easy to follow. Additionally, they are structured in a way that allows you to complete them quickly.

Our company offers information regarding pricing, refund policy, customer support, and other related topics.

Let's take a look at how Ted's Woodworking measures up against other well-known woodworking guides.

Ted’s Woodworking Review: At A Glance

Total Woodworking Plans covered: 16,000 Done-for-You Projects

Plan Details: Schematic Diagrams, Cutting/Material List, Multi-angle Views & Actionable Steps

Deliverable: Digital Access to Video Inventory

Bonus: DWG/CAD Plan Viewer(software), Complete Woodworking Guides(eBook), How To Start A Woodworking Business(eBook), 150 Premium Woodworking Videos(eBook),

Physical Delivery: Yes, 2 DVD Shipment On Request

On-request Personalized Plan: Yes

Bonus:

Who Is It For?: Beginner & Intermediate Woodworkers

Monthly New Plans: Yes, 5 New Plans/Month, delivered in email

Accessibility: All Device(phone, tablet, laptop, etc)

Refund Policy: 100% Money-back Guarantee

After-sales support: Yes, via email and Support ticket

Price: $47 ($487 + $39/month value)

Recurring/Hidden Payments: None

Where to Buy: Official Website

Ted’s Woodworking Pros

SCHEMATIC breakdown of each of the 16,000 plans.

Colorful diagrams with a layman-style explanation.

Has EXACT cuttings, measurements & material list.

Visuals of every joint and corner of the projects.

Doesn’t require prior woodworking expertise.

Responsive support system from the official vendor.

Offers 100% Refund

Offers a value of $297 for just $47

Ted’s Woodworking Cons

Server might be slow sometimes.

Plenty of negative online reviews that are most likely false.

Some of the plans might seem pretty close to each other.

Available at only official website

What is Ted’s woodworking?

Ted's Woodworking is a collection of over 16,000 woodworking tutorials designed to assist individuals in completing DIY woodworking projects even if they have no prior experience. This plan offers you the opportunity to learn how to create various woodworking projects such as home furniture, dog homes, garden benches, bird sheds, and more.

What Are Included in The Purchase?

With this woodworking course, you'll have the opportunity to explore a variety of woodworking activities and learn from top-notch professionals. Can you please explain what each program offers? Sure, let's discover!

A book on woodworking that includes plans.

You may already be aware that with Ted's Woodworking, you have the ability to access a collection of 16,000 plans. You can find the most extensive collection of woodworking learning materials online. Each of these plans includes easy-to-follow instructions accompanied by helpful illustrations.

These are designed to be easy for beginners to use. You don't need to be concerned about having any previous experience in woodworking. To complete the task, simply gather the necessary materials and follow the instructions provided in the videos.

DWG / CAD Plan Viewer

The best part about this learning platform is that it offers a free DWG/CAD plan viewer. It’s software that allows you to create your own woodworking plans and modify them.

If you want to adopt this software without enrolling in the plan, it’ll cost you about 100 bucks. Thanks to Ted Woodworking you can claim it for free along with the courses!

A List of 150 Premium Videos

Speaking of the woodworking course, you can access 150 premium videos. It’s like a one-time investment but a lifetime learning tool. You can also choose the DVD option if you want.

Yes, you don’t have to renew the videos from time to time. Moreover, the videos are detailed enough to make you a professional woodworker with advanced techniques, procedures, and tutorials.

Complete Woodworking Guides

In addition to the videos, we have also provided a bonus guide to help you stay relaxed. As a bonus, each plan comes with comprehensive woodworking guides that you can access. In addition to these guides, you have the option to access a comprehensive list of woodworking materials and tools.

Our 200-page guides are designed to assist you in keeping up with the videos and simplifying the learning process. In addition, these guides will provide you with numerous tips and tricks to learn from. If you're new to woodworking, this is a great option for you.

About The Author- Ted McGrath

Ted McGrath is the person who created this extensive platform for learning woodworking. At Slate, he is a multi-talented individual who serves as a coach, mentor, writer, speaker, and master woodworker. In addition, he has achieved great success as an author with many of his books becoming best-sellers.

He has a set of techniques that are specifically designed to assist beginners in learning woodworking skills quickly and easily. His years of experience in the woodworking industry deserve all the credit.

In addition, he has established five well-known household brands and provided assistance to numerous coaches, speakers, and owners of service-based businesses.

Is Ted McGrath A Real Woodworker?

Yes, Ted McGrath is a real woodworker. He has been working on woodworking projects for the last 40 years. With all these years of experience, he created his master's course Ted's Woodworking.

He exposed his exclusive woodworking techniques in a comprehensive guideline within 16,000 woodworking plans. By dedicatedly following his blueprints and step-by-step guideline, you’re bound to master this skill.

How Do Woodworking Projects Look Like In Real Life?

Ted McGrath has created a set of easy-to-follow instructions with beautiful illustrations that can help you build woodworking projects successfully. He creates detailed designs that can be easily understood from every angle, helping to eliminate any confusion.

I have a demonstration of what you can expect to discover in Ted McGrath's woodworking plans.

If you follow Ted's woodworking plans, you can easily create a variety of woodworking projects, just like the one shown in the picture. You have the freedom to create whatever you desire, from basic seating to even a bicycle made entirely out of wood!

Have a look at some of the woodworking projects that Ted has created in real life. These examples have been gathered from various students.

It's important to note that despite how intimidating these projects may appear, they were actually crafted by individuals just like yourself using wooden materials. It's true that with Ted's Woodworking, anything is possible in the realm of woodworking.

5 Reasons That Stand Ted's Woodworking Out

Now, I don’t want you to be a jackass spending your money on something that’s not worth buying. 16,000 plans might sound like a marketing gimmick to you. But it’s real and here’s why you should trust this woodworking course:

In-dept Guidelines with Blueprints

For each woodworking plan, they have a detailed guideline with pictorial instructions. You just follow the blueprint and images and build whatever furniture you’re opting for your home decoration and interior.

Picture Every Corner Before Building

Ted’s Woodworking comes with such intricate details that you won’t have to do the guesswork anymore. You can visualize every corner of your furniture even before you build it. So, whether you’re a beginner or a master of woodwork, it makes woodworking a hell lot easier.

No Certification Required

There’s no prior training or certification required for this course. It doesn’t matter whether you have ever touched wood in your entire life. This course teaches you about woodworking from A to Z in simple terms that a beginner can also understand.

One-Time Purchase, Life-time Lessons

The best thing about Ted’s woodworking is that you don’t have to purchase any plan every month. With spending only a discounted price of $67, you can access monthly plans for free! You won’t need to renew the subscription every month. No hidden charges and no expiry date too! It’s like a gold mine for woodwork enthusiasts.

Custom Plan and Support from Pros

Another aspect you’ll like about Ted’s Woodworking is that they have custom plans. You don’t like to enroll in any of their 16,000 plans? No problem! You can request them a custom project and they’ll assist you with a craftsman. Plus, they have forums to find help and direct mentorship from master woodworkers.

Money-Back Guarantee

Ted’s Woodworking also allows you a trial period of 60 days for this woodworking course. If you don’t like it, you can get your money 100% back. All you have to do is email them and say you don’t like it. They won’t ask any questions and refund you immediately.

Time And Expense Saver

Can you describe how it feels when you spend your hard-earned money and it ends up being wasted? I understand your frustration when you had to discard materials worth thousands of dollars. I was unsure about the number of materials I needed to use and which one would be the best choice.

I'm grateful for Ted's Woodworking, as it provides a comprehensive inventory of cutting tools and materials. You will only use your money to purchase the items that are necessary. As you opt for each plan, you will notice a reduction in errors, a wiser utilization of your finances, and conservation of your energy.

I understand that you have found unique combinations in Ted's Woodworking plans that are not commonly found in other woodworking plans. Therefore, it is understandable why individuals do not opt for other options.

This plan may not provide equal benefits to everyone.

So, Should You Buy Ted's Woodworking?

To be truthful, I want to share something with you. I haven't had the chance to review all 16,000 plans included in the course. It's difficult for me to determine if all the plans are of the same quality. I have seen most of the plans for the house and the garden. I have to say that it was really helpful for me!

I have examined the plans thoroughly, although I have not utilized all of them. Based on my evaluation of both the advantages and disadvantages, my recommendation would be to purchase Ted's Woodworking.

The answer to your question varies based on your learning style and level of interest in the subject. It's not often that you come across such a comprehensive set of instructions at such an affordable price.

I understand that you would like to clarify who would be the intended audience for this course. I understand that each person has their own unique goals, and it wouldn't be fair for me to suggest the same option for everyone.

Who Should Buy Ted's Woodworking?

Depending on goals, interests, and necessities, I have assembled buying criteria based on my experience. See if you fall into any of these categories. If you do, you’ll know Ted’s Woodworking will work for you.

Here’s when you should buy Ted’s Woodworking if you -

Know nothing about woodworking and want to learn from the basics.

Want to visualize the furniture prior to building it.

Need to have all-in-one-place woodworking guidelines.

Want to have lifetime access to learning materials but don't want to pay recurring fees.

Are not professional woodworkers but enjoy woodworking in your leisure time.

Can you relate yourself to any of these categories? If you do, don’t waste your time anymore. I can assure you, your money’s safe to invest in Ted’s Woodworking.

Is Ted's Woodworking Legit?

Yes, Ted’s Woodworking is legit. They are operating in the United States. You can reach them out through their website or contact number. Here are the details given below about Ted’s Woodworking:

By reaching them out, you can clear out all of your confusion regarding their plans. And if you don’t have the time, you can just continue reading the rest of this article. I have compiled answers to every question that can run through your mind.

How Will the Book Be Delivered?

The book will be delivered in a PDF format. You’ll receive a file containing a series of PDFs. These PDFs will contain each of the woodworking plans with instructions. All you have to do is download the PDF to your device.

But if you’re not comfortable reading the PDF, you can also order a DVD. But for this, you have to pay an additional cost of $19.95.

Ted's Woodworking Price, Refund Policy, and Where to Buy?

Let’s talk about your investment now. In the following segments, you’ll get to know all the details regarding Ted’s Woodworking’s price, refund policy, where to buy it, and if it's really worth buying or not.

How Much Does Ted's Working Cost?

Ted’s Woodworking only costs $67 and it’s a one-time payment. You don’t have to pay any monthly recurring fees. The course doesn’t have any expiry date either!

If you prefer watching DVDs over videos, Ted’s Woodworking has that option too. In this case, you have to add $19.95 only.

Where to Buy Ted's Woodworking?

To buy Ted’s Woodworking, you have to visit their official website. Choose a subscription there and you’ll enroll in the 16,000 project plans. You can also buy bonus plans according to your preference.

If you feel clueless about accessing their website, there’s an easier option. Just go to the sales page of Ted’s Woodworking, and hit the “Add to Cart” button. And then, you have to follow the instructions they say to insert your debit/credit card number.

Is Ted's Woodworking Better Than Other Woodworking Courses?

Now, before you go and insert your card details straight ahead, I suggest you do a final evaluation. By comparing with competitors, you’ll know if this course is worth your investment.

Conclusion

So, what do you think? Will you buy a Ted’s Woodworking course and finally start that dream project of yours? As you read this far, I bet you will! I hope you succeed in crafting the best woodworking project and surprise everyone. Best of luck!

