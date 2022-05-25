Teenager entrepreneur Shakir Hammadi changes the game of sportswear with his exponentially rising brand “Jersey Nation

A rising interest in the entrepreneurial space and his love for basketball turned his brand into a 6-figure clothing business.

Shakir Hammadi

The closer we look around us, the more we notice the dramatic rise of a few industries and sectors around the world. Ever wondered what could have been the reasons or factors leading to their exponential success? Well, one of the significant reasons is how a few young talented beings have worked their way to the top, thrived on their visionary ideas, incessant hard work, and a relentless drive, and led their respective industries to reach monumental success. The fact that teenagers have increasingly stepped foot into the entrepreneurial world, creating modern-day brands and businesses in their chosen niches, has also attracted world attention. Shakir Hammadi is all about this and much more as a teenager entrepreneur who believed in his visions to create his own clothing brand and thus went all-in to turn those visions into a beautiful reality. This led him to create Jersey Nation (https://thejerseynation.com/), a sportswear brand many are talking about.

From a very young age, if anything that attracted Shakir Hammadi the most, it was all things business and digital. Being highly influenced and impressed by how businesses work in the digital world, he realized his purpose, and so combining his interest in the business space with that of his love for basketball, he decided to create Jersey Nation. Shakir Hammadi today has turned the brand into a 6-figure clothing company, thanks to his endless brainstorming sessions, churning out new ideas, and taking inspiration from vintage TV shows, sports, movies, hip-hop, and rap culture to bring to life jerseys that can truly change the jersey culture in society.

After coming up with great design and style ideas for the jerseys, Shakir Hammadi dived deep into the marketing aspect of the business and connected with influencers to take his brand forward. Thus, he targeted celebrities, well-known NBA players, and rappers. All these efforts gave him the results he sought and created more buzz around his brand.

Apart from this, Shakir Hammadi, as the teenager CEO and founder of Jersey Nation (@thejerseynation), is aware of how challenging things can get for AAU teams to get stylish yet comfortable jerseys. Hence, he is looking to branch out and provide for these teams across the US. He is also looking forward to joining hands with high school teams and other charitable companies.