Telugu Actress Ankita Jadhav Shines in Her First Bollywood Song 'Chal Chalen Aashman Pe'

Ankita Jadhav, a talented Telugu actress, has made her foray into Bollywood with the release of her debut song, 'Chal Chalen Aashman Pe.' Directed by Sujit Mondal and produced by Akash Jadhav and KK Reddy under the banner of Adonai Pictures Creation, the music video has garnered significant attention since its release. Letting her talent shine, Ankita Jadhav shares the screen with Navee Rautela, creating a mesmerizing chemistry that brings life to the enchanting melody and captivating visuals of the song.

The music video follows the story of a beautiful girl dressed in a wedding gown, walking towards her eager groom near a waterfront. As she approaches, a flood of memories overwhelms her, taking her back to moments of love, stargazing under the open sky, breathtaking sunsets, and even occasional arguments. The video leaves viewers in suspense, pondering whether the girl will unite with her lover or face unexpected obstacles. To unveil the conclusion of this captivating tale, one must watch 'Chal Chalen Aashman Pe.'

The music composed by Rangon and lyrics penned by Rangon and Shiv, are enchanting and soulful. The collaboration between singers June Banerjee and Rangon has resulted in a melodious and memorable performance that resonates with listeners. The video's scenic locations and visually appealing cinematography further enhance the overall charm of the song. The promotion of 'Chal Chalen Aashman Pe' was expertly handled by Diptesh Thakore, a renowned celebrity publicist and the founder of BollyQuick PR Agency. His extensive experience and expertise in the entertainment industry played a pivotal role in generating buzz and creating a significant impact for the song's release.

Ankita Jadhav's performance in the music video showcases her exceptional acting skills. Having previously played the lead role in the Marathi film "Amcha Nadi Lagu Naka," Ankita's talent and versatility shine through in her portrayal. Her successful journey in the Telugu film industry as a lead actress has already established her as a promising talent.

The release of 'Chal Chalen Aashman Pe' marks a significant milestone in Ankita Jadhav's acting career as she ventures into Bollywood. The positive response from viewers is evident as the music video has already crossed over 100k views on YouTube. Fans eagerly await her upcoming Telugu movie "Indrani" and her next acting projects, including the song "Rehnuma," where she will be seen alongside Ayush Khatri. Directed by Sumedh Jagtap and produced by Kailash Productions, this upcoming romantic song is expected to captivate audiences with its heartfelt emotions. Additionally, Ankita has another exciting video song lined up, adding to the anticipation and excitement among her fans.

Ankita Jadhav's debut in the Bollywood music scene not only showcases her innate talent but also highlights her versatility as an artist. Her seamless transition from regional cinema to Bollywood is a testament to her dedication and passion for her craft. With her captivating screen presence and a promising future ahead, Ankita Jadhav is undoubtedly a rising star in the entertainment industry.