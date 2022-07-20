Terence Lewis gets impressed by Manpreet Kaur's dancing moves

Actress Manpreet Kaur is ruling Mika Di Vohti. She has been seen wining heart of not only Mika but also all the guests who are visiting the show.

Recently, popular choreographer Terence Lewis had appeared on the show to do some fun dance segments with the ladies and teach them the essence of romance and he was seen grooving effortlessly with Manpreet. She being a Punjabi, Terrence wanted her to dance on a nice Bollywood Punjabi themed song. They danced on Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershah. He praised her dipping step and stated if someone can master the art of dipping with grace then you have arrived in Bollywood. She dances from her heart and keeps it easy and swaying!!

Manpreet danced confidently and was seen enjoying the moment with Lewis. She was seen getting praised by Terence for her spontaneity and confidence. Her charm and bubbly nature stood out!! Recently, when Farah Khan had visited the show, she also appreciated Manpreet… On an average she has been one of the most powerful contestants of this show. And audience’s favourite too! She has received tremendous love from the show as well as Mika’s fans!!

Manpreet has won Love School and she was seen giving a fierce competition to the ladies in this show too!! In fact, what makes her different is her cute, bindass and chirpy nature. Its that what makes people drool around her and makes them like her. Even though she entered the show as a wildcard, her stint is powerful that most of the other contestants in the house. Manpreet was also seen in Kapil Sharma show.

We’ve also heard that the actress is also in talks with a few popular production houses for her next big !!

Mika has given Kaur the title of Ghaint Sardarni that means strong, beautiful and attractive. We wish Manpreet all the best for future endeavours