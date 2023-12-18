Terrain Biennial 2023: Mycelium Connection Unveiled on Front Lawns Worldwide

The exhibition aimed not only to celebrate the artistic talents within communities but also to encourage a deeper understanding of the interconnectivity of all living things.

Artwork: Terrain Biennial 2023

Terrain Exhibitions, a not-for-profit organization based in the State of Illinois, continues to carve a unique niche in the world of public art with its annual Terrain Biennial. Partially funded by esteemed organizations like the Oak Park Area Arts Council, the Village of Oak Park, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Hyde Park Art Center Artist Run Chicago 2.0 Fund, and the Montage Foundation, Terrain Biennial has become a celebrated grassroots public art festival.

The essence of Terrain Biennial lies in its ability to bring artists and neighbours together, transforming ordinary residential landscapes into vibrant canvases of public expression. From front lawns to porches, windows, and rooftops, Terrain Biennial invites participants to reimagine public spaces through a diverse array of artistic installations. The collaboration between artists, curators, and hosts results in a dynamic display that captivates and engages passersby.

This year’s Terrain Biennial, held recently, took on a profound theme: Mycelium Connection. Artists and curators from India and across the world responded to this theme by creating installations that honoured and expanded Terrain's mission of forging unexpected yet vital human and environmental connections. The installations featured in this year's Terrain Biennial ranged from sculptures and paintings to projections, flags, yarn art, and more. These artworks, strategically placed outside homes and other unexpected spots, challenged viewers to reconsider their surroundings and acknowledge the beauty and significance of often-overlooked elements.

While talking about the exhibition Bhagya Ajaikumar an artist, professor based in India and in the US said "This year's Terrain Biennial exhibition delved into the captivating theme of 'Mycelium Connection,' an exploration that resonated with the Terrain Exhibitions team for a world-wide participation and featured creative activations in USA, India & Canada. As a proud member of the Terrain Exhibitions board, I had the privilege of extending invitations to exceptionally talented artists like Kalidas L. Daivadnya, Dimple Shah, Puja Kedia Dhanuka, Pradeep Kumar, Sachin Sastry, Santhosh Pattar, Udaya Kumar, Uma Shankar, Veeresh Rudraswamy Naresh Naik, Janardhan Rao Havanje, Kavya Kottary, Jyothika Byju TM from Karnataka, Vandana Bhasin, Sriparna Das Chakraborthy from Gurgaon, Haryana and Susan Firestone from New York, USA. These creative minds have channelled their artistic energies into awe-inspiring installations, now showcased on the website for a global audience. What sets this Biennial apart is its ability to transcend geographical boundaries, enabling artists to participate from the comfort of their hometowns, utilizing diverse media and incorporating natural materials into their creations. These collective and individual expressions contribute to the vibrancy of our artistic community, fostering an environment that encourages artists to push the boundaries of their creativity and explore new horizons. As we celebrate Terrain Biennial 2023 and reflect on its impact, we recognize the power of art to connect people across the globe, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural exchange and inspiration."

