Testosil Reviews: Should You Buy This Testosterone Booster?

Testosil is an organic supplement for men which boosts testosterone levels for improved muscle mass and strength, higher sexual libido and stamina, and enhanced exercise endurance and recovery.

What is Testosil?

Testosil is an all-natural male sexual enhancement supplement that greatly boosts testosterone levels for a wealth of benefits to sexual health and body contour. Testosil promotes elevated sexual arousal, stamina, and performance, and enhances muscle mass and strength.

This rich formula also boosts motivation and drive, improves exercise endurance, and speeds up recovery. In addition, it increases the metabolism for rapid fat burning and weight loss.

Pros and Cons of Testosil

Pros

Testosil can boost sexual libido and stamina.

This supplement can enhance muscle mass and strength.

Testosil can promote fat burning and weight loss.

This formula can improve workout endurance and recovery.

It can elevate motivation and drive.

Cons

You can only purchase this supplement online.

The results may vary for individual users.

High demand could lead to low stock at times.

About the Brand

The manufacturer of Testosil is a high reputable health and wellness company called Leading Edge Health. Founded in 1997, they have their headquarters in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. They offer a wide selection of health supplements and beauty products which they sell to customers worldwide.

How Does It Work?

Testosil includes a blend of natural organics with bioactive ingredients that synthesize increased release of the hormone testosterone in the body. This boosts muscle mass and strength, increases sexual libido, and improves exercise endurance.

Research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology by R C Griggsand W Kingston, et al showed that testosterone increases muscle mass by enhancing protein synthesis (1).

Testosil also elevates levels of nitric oxide, which improves circulation all over the body. The better flow of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles increases their size and strength.

In addition, the added circulation also helps to alleviate erectile dysfunction by promoting harder erections. An article by Jacob Rajfer, MD published in Reviews in Urology explored the relationship between testosterone and erectile dysfunction (2).

This formula is high in anti-inflammatory agents which reduce redness and swelling and speed up muscle healing, for faster recovery after exercise. It also has free radical-destroying antioxidants which decrease oxidative stress, providing repair and healing benefits.

The Testosil blend may increase the speed of the metabolism, putting the body in a fat-burning state called thermogenesis for rapid weight loss. It could also help prevent fat storage and balance glucose levels.

A research review by Abdulmaged M. Traish published in Current Opinion in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Obesity explored the evidence for the role of testosterone supplementation in promoting weight loss and helping to manage obesity (3).

What Are the Testosil Ingredients?

These are some of the powerful primary active ingredients in Testosil:

L- Arginine – This amino acid increases levels of nitric oxide in the body for enhanced circulation. It boosts heart health, helps alleviate erectile dysfunction, and brings nutrients and oxygen to the muscles for heighted mass and strength.

A review and meta-analysis published in Nutrients by Aitor Viribay and José Burgos, et al found that supplementation with l-arginine could improve scores on aerobic and anaerobic performance tests (4).

Ashwagandha – This popular ancient herb may increase testosterone levels, as confirmed in a study by Adrian L. Lopresti published in the American Journal of Men’s Health (5). This could improve libido, increase muscle mass and strength, and enhance exercise endurance.

Ashwagandha also increases levels of key brain chemicals to improve mood, decrease anxiety, and enhance some measure of cognitive functioning.

Panax Ginseng – This plant is a natural androgen booster which may increase testosterone levels for a boost in sexual libido and stamina, improved muscle development, and enhanced athletic stamina.

There’s also evidence that it could improve male fertility by boosting sperm count and quality. A review by researchers Kar Wah Leung and Alice ST Wongpublished in Spermatogenesis explored the link between ginseng and male reproductive function (6).

Fenugreek – The fenugreek plant has a range of benefits including supporting heart health, decreasing blood pressure, and raising testosterone levels for improved arousal, muscle strength, and athletic performance.

It also has weight loss benefits, helping to suppress appetite and cravings and inhibit fat accumulation. A 6 week study on overweight subjects published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology by Hugues Chevassus, et al concluded that fenugreek consumption had an effect on decreasing consumption of dietary fat (7).

What Do You Need to Know Before Using Testosil?

The manufacturer of Testosil, Leading Edge Health, has an excellent reputation in the health and wellness industry. Their production takes place in an FDA registered facility following strict GMP safety standards, and they do rigid third-party testing in a separate facility.

This product has certifications showing that it is Halal, Kosher, non-GMO, Gluten Free, and UL certified. It’s also USDA organic and BSCG drug-free certified.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How Do You Take It?

A: The recommended dosage is 4 capsules, taken together at the start of your day for optimal results. Do not consume more than the maximum dosage for any reason.

Q: What is the Return Policy?

A: The manufacturer offers a 100% lifetime satisfaction guarantee with this product. You can try out this formula for as long as you like, and if you ever decide it’s not right for you, you can contact customer service for instructions on how to get your money back, hassle-free.

Q: Who Should Take Testosil?

A: Testosil is a supplement for men who want to improve their sex drive and stamina, or fire up their workout with bigger muscles, enhanced endurance, and greater motivation and vitality. It’s also a good weight loss product for men looking to sculpt their overall body contour.

Q: Where to Buy Testosil?

A: The only place that you can purchase Testosil right now is on the official product website for this supplement. They offer fast and free shipping to anywhere in the continental USA, and you get a free e-book, The Ultimate Guide To Optimizing Your Testosterone Levels Naturally, of $19.99 value with your purchase.

The prices are as follows:

1 Month – $81.16

2 Months + 1 Month Free – $162.33

3 Months + 2 Months Free – $243.50

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: The Testosil formula is superior to other similar products on the market as it has a powerful blend of organic, testosterone-boosting ingredients with a wealth of scientific studies supporting their efficacy.

Q: What Do the Reviews Say?

A: Testosil is quite a new product so there aren’t a huge number of reviews yet, but we did find some from men who raved about the amazing benefits to their workout and to their sex lives! Here are a few examples of user comments:

Made My Muscles Solid!

Been taking Testosil for a few weeks, amazed at how much I have been able to build my muscles…they are stronger than ever before! Thanks! – Ted P.

Better Sex, Better Workout

My libido was lagging a little at 57, but Testosil made a huge difference! Faster and stronger arousal, more powerful erections, and I’ve lost weight! Workout seems much easier too, and my recovery is faster. Good product. – Zane R.

In addition, there are some leading publications that have endorsed Testosil:

LA Weekly said, “Clinical evidence and zero known negative side effects.”

Natural Products Insider explained, “Helps reduce stress and inflammation in the body, leading to a slew of other health benefits from sleep to sports nutrition, cognitive health, sexual function and more.”

Conclusion

Testosil is a powerful, science-backed blend of organics for men which work together to heighten levels of testosterone in the body. This formula can increase sexual libido and stamina, strengthen erections, build the muscles, enhance athletic endurance, and speed up recovery.

While this is a new product, the existing Testosil reviews wrote glowing comments about the amazing results they achieved by taking it for just a short period of time. Users described great gains in the gym and in the bedroom, for better life quality overall.

Testosil is an all-natural testosterone booster supplement has no associated side effects or risks, and the manufacturing takes place in a GMP certified, FDA registered facility. It’s kosher and Halal, free of gluten and GMOs, and 100% safe.

References

Griggs RC, Kingston W, Jozefowicz RF, Herr BE, Forbes G, Halliday D. Effect of testosterone on muscle mass and muscle protein synthesis. J Appl Physiol (1985). 1989 Jan;66(1):498-503. doi: 10.1152/jappl.1989.66.1.498. PMID: 2917954.

Rajfer J. Relationship between testosterone and erectile dysfunction. Rev Urol. 2000 Spring;2(2):122-8. PMID: 16985751; PMCID: PMC1476110.

Traish AM. Testosterone and weight loss: the evidence. Curr Opin Endocrinol Diabetes Obes. 2014 Oct;21(5):313-22. doi: 10.1097/MED.0000000000000086. PMID: 25105998; PMCID: PMC4154787.

Viribay A, Burgos J, Fernández-Landa J, Seco-Calvo J, Mielgo-Ayuso J. Effects of Arginine Supplementation on Athletic Performance Based on Energy Metabolism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Nutrients. 2020 May 2;12(5):1300. doi: 10.3390/nu12051300. PMID: 32370176; PMCID: PMC7282262.

Beneficial Effects Of Fenugreek Glycoside Supplementation In Male Subjects During Resistance Training: A Randomized Controlled Pilot Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6191980/

Lopresti AL, Drummond PD, Smith SJ. A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover Study Examining the Hormonal and Vitality Effects of Ashwagandha ( Withania somnifera) in Aging, Overweight Males. Am J Mens Health. 2019 Mar-Apr;13(2):1557988319835985. doi: 10.1177/1557988319835985. PMID: 30854916; PMCID: PMC6438434.

Leung KW, Wong AS. Ginseng and male reproductive function. Spermatogenesis. 2013 Jul 1;3(3):e26391. doi: 10.4161/spmg.26391. Epub 2013 Sep 13. PMID: 24381805; PMCID: PMC3861174.

Chevassus H, Gaillard JB, Farret A, Costa F, Gabillaud I, Mas E, Dupuy AM, Michel F, Cantié C, Renard E, Galtier F, Petit P. A fenugreek seed extract selectively reduces spontaneous fat intake in overweight subjects. Eur J Clin Pharmacol. 2010 May;66(5):449-55. doi: 10.1007/s00228-009-0770-0. Epub 2009 Dec 18. PMID: 20020282.

Oi Y, Imafuku M, Shishido C, Kominato Y, Nishimura S, Iwai K. Garlic supplementation increases testicular testosterone and decreases plasma corticosterone in rats fed a high protein diet. J Nutr. 2001 Aug;131(8):2150-6. doi: 10.1093/jn/131.8.2150. PMID: 11481410.

Influence Of Dietary Arginine On The Anabolic Effects Of Androgens: https://joe.bioscientifica.com/view/journals/joe/183/2/1830343.xml

Efficacy Of Panax Ginseng Supplementation On Androgen Deficiency Rats Via Metabolomics And Gut Microbiota: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S175646462100459X

Effects Of Treatment With Astragalus Membranaceus On Function Of Rat Leydig Cells: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4522129/

