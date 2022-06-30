Tezos India and TZ APAC to host Asia’s most awaited Web3 Hackathon to advance the Tezos Ecosystem

Setting numerous precedents for driving innovation based culture in the Web3 arena, Tezos India, an organisation that builds and empowers Tezos blockchain ecosystem in India and TZAPAC, the leading Asia-based blockchain adoption entity supporting the Tezos ecosystem, has co-organised a month-long TezAsia Hackathon spanning across the Asia-Pacific region. Registrations are open and applications are being rolled out for the hackathon which begins from July 10th. TezAsia is a Web3 hackathon that welcomes aspiring newcomers, advanced coders, students, professionals and blockchain enthusiasts. Participants stand a chance to win $100k in Prizes and $100k in grants. The hackathon opens up opportunities to get hired and work with the best existing Dapps, platforms and Tezos-based entities in the ecosystem.

Tezos India and TZ APAC have utilised the Unstop platform to simplify the registration process which is open till July 8th. The aspiring candidates can register themselves for free individually or in the team of 4 members following the link: https://unstop.com/competition/tezindia-hackathon-tezos-india-357710 . The candidates can choose amongst two themes, ‘Small but great’ and ‘Disrupt all the things’, or they can choose amongst a wide range of tracks. Among the themes, the former is the one for building a simple dApp on the Tezos technology stack and the latter is intended for teams with a disruptive vision, to showcase a PoC/MVP of their dream Web3 product. The candidates also find a detailed list of ideas on the platform to increase their chances of winning in each category. As of now, there have been 6000+ registrations.

Beginning from July 10th with an event-kickoff webinar, the hackathon features extensive 7-day workshops to be held till July 20th, 2022, followed by Building & Mentoring session from July 21st to August 5th, 2022. These workshops will take developers through building a Dapp from end-to-end on Tezos, explaining each and every step of development right from learning Tezos Smart Contract language to token standard, several Integration Libraries and Tezos Blockchain in general. Exploring interesting ideas and lessons about building projects on Tezos through Content & Resource Sharing will be the key focus of this upcoming hackathon to familiarise the candidates with the case. The participants are expected to submit their final projects between August 5th and August 12th, wherein evaluations will also be taking place.

On the basis of chosen themes, there is an eye-catching prize money of $10,000 for the winner, $8,000 for the runner-up, and $5000 for the second runner-up amongst different tracks and pools, and the participants also get to receive an Exceptional Performance Certificate as an NFT. The top 20 projects stand a chance to share a prize pool of $10,000. Interestingly, the ones bagging 4th and 5th Place also receive $1,000 prize money each and an additional $500 for best in every track. There’s a special track by Women In Tech (WIT) whose reward money is put at $10000. A detailed description of prize and grant money is available on the Unstop platform.

On August 16th, a demo of the projects will be showcased and the final results will be announced. Goodies and prizes’ distribution sessions will be taking place for a week after the result announcement on the same date. For every participant who will be submitting valid projects will be given ‘Tezos Swag’, the branded Tezos India merchandise and goodies.

RegistrationLink: https://unstop.com/competition/tezasia-hackathon-tezos-india-357710

Discord Server Link - https://discord.gg/a2wz2uHP