The 3p’s Inspiring Story Of The Ace Bolly Designer Sonia Bahaduria

This is an inspiring story about a successful lady entrepreneur who left no stone unturned in redefining techniques of Indian Craftmanship and the idea of embroidery. From Madhya Pradesh to Bollywood, her journey is genuinely praise-worthy.

Sonia Bahaduria

This renowned lady is none other than Sonia Baderia, a celebrity fashion designer who operates from her studio in Madhya Pradesh. She has been instrumental in blending traditional Indian textiles and techniques with contemporary silhouettes. She came up with this unique idea in 2019 and since then has been excelling in creating unique combinations of historical opulence and contemporary chic through the fine crafts and textiles of India. The designer celebrates the rich legacy of Indian embroidery and craftsmanship while redefining techniques such as Mesh Crochet, Zalli Work, and Zardosi to create stunning designs.

In fact, there is a beautiful creative story behind the name of her brand. The Q in Label Q by Sonia Baderia exemplifies the prowess of a Queen who is heavenly as a Goddess but rooted in earthy traditions. She is loving yet unforgiving, compassionate but firm, artistic yet pretentious, and spiritual but agnostic. Our Queen does not get the throne by blood or birth, but she takes the crown by her sheer will and flamboyance. She is beautiful, free-spirited, empathetic, joyful, and grateful. She is brave, giving, and nurturing. She is all things natural and she will rule forever! Label Q defines her.

Sonia Baderia’s journey started when she was exploring the countryside of Madhya Pradesh (also known as the heart of India) where she discovered a group of local artisans weaving the most exquisite Chanderi saris. She was amazed to see such great skill and art residing in the remotest corners of our country. That day, she decided to reinvent the Indian Textile legacy on a global platform.

In 2019, LABEL Q by Sonia Baderia took birth, a chic Indian Couture brand for the contemporary global fashion-forward women. Adding contemporary fair to the classic attires Label Q’s regal collection of sarees, lehengas, designer prets, and much more has brought together the best of Indian opulence to create timelessly alluring looks.

Sonia Baderia is a brand that straddles the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry.

No heights are unscalable when you decide to soar high but Sonia Baderia has faced her share of hardships, notably starting a designer brand in Central India was a challenge because the fashion industry is at a very nascent stage in this part of India hence founding a design studio in the absence of a fashion ecosystem has been the biggest challenge. Secondly, Covid disrupted our operations one year after inception.

The vision of the brand is to showcase the rich legacy of Indian embroidery and craft on the global stage restoring the rich history of Indian artisanship

Sonia Baderia believes the fashion industry is forever evolving hence the designer needs to be aware of the current trends which are unfolding and assimilate them into her designs. Constantly learning and adapting to fashion is the key to success. Secondly, Never try to copy the west blindly. India has a great legacy of craftsmanship and we have a rich pool of the most talented artisans.

The offline stores of the brand are available in Delhi, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and Toronto.

The two best-selling products are:

Vrindavan

Vrindavan resonates with Royalty and Exclusivity. Vrindavan signifies the unison of divinity and royalty. The Vrindavan collection is synonymous with heritage and divinity hence our tagline – Experience divinity.

Queen of Aqua

The Queen of Aqua collection under Label Q has rewritten wedding fairy tales for the contemporary bride. It has not only become the best seller in the wedding couture segment in North India but has also re-ignited the dreams of millions of Indian brides who want to wear a designer label at a competitive price.

The undiscovered wonders of Indian embroidery. Blending Indian traditional textiles with contemporary silhouettes. Zalli's work, Mesh crochet, and digital prints inspired her a lot.

Lastly, she shared a motivational trick for all those freshers heading toward a start up- There exists a glass ceiling for women in India. No point in denying it but if you want to break the glass ceiling then incorporate 3P’s in life – Passion, Perseverance, Performance.