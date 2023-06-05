The Actions That Made Dr. Tarita Shankar, a Philanthropy and Education Pioneer, an Inspiring Leader

In addition to her work in the field of education, Dr. Shankar is involved in an extensive range of charitable and humanitarian endeavours.

Dr. Tarita Shankar's journey through the disciplines of education and charity is nothing short of inspiring. She is the Founder Secretary of the Shree Chanakya Education Society in Pune, Maharashtra, as well as the Chairperson of the Indira Group of Institutes (IGI). Her leadership was crucial in the formulation of the IGI's mission and guiding principles, which place a premium on equitable treatment of all community members, academic performance, and community involvement. Due to Dr. Shankar's commitment to the notion that children should develop in all aspects of life, she has ensured that their physical, mental, and social well-being receive the same amount of attention as their diet and extracurricular activities.

In addition to her work in the field of education, Dr. Shankar is involved in an extensive range of charitable and humanitarian endeavours. One of these programmes is the CARE Club, which offers emotional support, guidance, and inspiration to students, alumni, and staff. In accordance with the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act of 1950, a trust was constituted. The Club participates in numerous charitable endeavours, including the Mid-Day Meal Initiative, the Indira Sustainable Maharashtra Initiative, the Alumni Entrepreneurship Fund, and the Late Anita Gangal Awards. Dr. Shankar's foresight and dedication have positively impacted the lives of thousands of students and assisted them in achieving their goals. Her leadership and philanthropic endeavours continue to inspire the NextGenZ generation, thereby ushering in an era of enlightenment and compassion.

