The Art Box Launches Their First Wedding Trousseau Collection

India ranks among the top-rated culturally wealthy nations in the world in terms of art and culture.

Indian artisans make beautiful and unique gifts. These are adored throughout the world, have inspired creativity in many, and are frequently given as gifts.

There is without a doubt a mystical quality to Indian handicrafts. Each object is special, detailed, captivating, and expressive, and it has a backstory. The same goes for The Art box, a home-grown label which started in a small room back in 2014 with the sole inspiration to change the way people organised their homes. From makeup, to stationery to kitchen items, The Art Box has been ideating unique and creative products to organise.

Established in 2014, sisters Naina and Shivani started this brand from a room with each box being hand painted by them. “I was recently married and was inclined to start my own business, so when my sister-in-law told me about the art of decoupage, I was excited as it was a new concept in India” says co- founder Shivaani.

“Our first exhibition was in Chandigarh in August 2015. =It took us 8 months to complete our first collection of hand painted articles and it received an overwhelming response,with our stocks nearly sold out in two days.”

Soon after the launch of their first makeup vanity” The Leena Vanity” in 2018 they forayed into the niche market of creating personalised makeup vanities, jewellery boxes, favour boxes and lots more.

The most recent introduction of their Wedding Trousseau Elements collection has especially garnered a lot of attention from Brides to be. This collection is handcrafted as per the wedding theme and provides a huge collection of Lehenga Trunks, Jewelry boxes, trousseau trays , Shagun boxes and lots more.

“Weddings in India is a huge affair with attention to detail in all aspects. Our trousseau collection is especially designed in vibrant tapestries and rich fabrics embellished with traditional gotas, laces and accessories. Also, another USP of this collection is that owing to its wooden base, they are reusable as décor and statement pieces in home corners”, says Shivaani.