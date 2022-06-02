The Benevolent Magnates behind Ape Gorilla NFT Project Appear Poised to Revolutionize the Industry

The Ape Gorilla Club NFT Project, despite its classic-NFT aesthetic, is more than just another computer-shuffled series of assets and accessories.

It's also far from the shaky moral ground that some corners of the Non-Fungible Token world have fallen prey to in the last couple of years. With 11,337 NFTs ready to go at their upcoming launch, membership to this club is definitely exclusive. In the spirit of inclusiveness, however, A.G.C. wants to do more than just sell NFTs. They want to invest in their members and support their community. Ape Gorilla Club sets itself apart, simply by considering what it can do to help its members, and perhaps even the world.

Ape Gorilla Club NFT Project is powered by a family of ambitious entrepreneurs, investors, and developers, like Silvan, Frank, and David Schwarz, joined by cohort Willie Watson (AKA Will2k). It’s immediately evident that this is a tight-knit group bound by a mutual spirit of beneficence. But while they are all-heart, they have even more hunger. Determined to do more for the world than simply join the ranks of the IT industry, the A.G.C. team set out to find a way to put people’s NFT purchases back into the community, as well as funding the charitable efforts that most need the support.

Until now, most NFTs haven't attempted to stand for anything; they're perfectly satisfied being 90% hype by volume. But the Ape Gorilla Club isn't interested in following that well-worn path. Instead, the A.G.C. grounds itself in strength and unity just like its namesake, the Ape and the Gorilla, have come to symbolize. A.G.C. comes in like a veritable beacon of hope, shining the light of goodness and the promise of community back on the world of digital assets.

But what are NFTs without Utilities? With real-world utilities becoming practically a requisite at this point, A.G.C. wasn’t about to skip out on that. But, of course, A.G.C. takes a different approach to the perks of membership. They promise that their real-world Utilities will be perks that also catalyze positivity, promoting charitable grants and Angel Investments. They also have plans in place to champion various educational programs as well as spearhead several major relief fund initiatives. It seems Ape Gorilla Club has found a way to prove that charity and luxury do not have to be mutually exclusive ideologies.

Buzz has already begun to form around the brand, most notably that Ape Gorilla Club has some exciting collaborations in the works with members of foreign royalty. And yes, it does have an official partnership with the people of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ape Gorilla Co-Founder Leona Choden Wangchuk is the daughter of Co-Founder Dasho Leon Rabten who is the son of Her Royal Highness Ashi Pema Choden Wangchuck. Although coming from royal descendents, they have made way for A.G.C. to champion a community-based organization and to commit to ongoing socio-economic outreach efforts; it's no wonder that they were made "Guardians of Peace" by the royal family of Bhutan via the “Desuup” program. This robust charitable endeavor of Community Based Organization is called “Happy Gorilla” which serves as an NGO and seeks to increase the happiness index for the people of Bhutan’s citizens. This is, without a doubt, the most heartwarming thing to happen in the world of NFTs since, well... probably ever. Both Leona Choden Wangchuk and Dasho Leon Rabten are already leading by example, and providing sacrifices and services to their citizens via the “Guardians of Peace” program.

Ape Gorilla Club NFT Project, with its classically ingenious aesthetic and enviable real-world utilities, is shaping up to be a giant even before they launch. And with buzz building around the brand, it looks like a lot of just over 11,000 membership opportunities are going to be devoured on release. Becoming one of the 11,337 members of A.G.C. means you can enjoy the same brag-able perks, swag and access that you'd be getting with any high-level digital asset. The difference is, with this one, you might do a little good for the world at the same time.

When pressed to choose between Apes, most of us would take benevolent over bored any day. And that’s exactly why A.G.C. will very likely have immediate meteoric success in the world of NFTs, and inevitably they will continue that trajectory until they have shifted the paradigms of the entire industry.