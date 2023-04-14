The Best Red Light Therapy Devices | Experts Reviewed

At-home red light treatment devices have become popular and this is because they are non-invasive, painless, and offer active anti-aging benefits, with short 20-30-minute treatment sessions.

Overview of Red Light Therapy Devices

Red light therapy tools and devices have made their way into the beauty industry because they are a great investment and have so much to offer to the skin and body when it comes to fighting age.

In precise, these gadgets can rejuvenate and nourish the skin, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, killing acne-causing bacteria, and enhancing wound healing.

According to Dr. Mike Belkowski, a physical therapist, “The tech is as simple as ordinary light, red and near-infrared light, that can rejuvenate the health and the functioning of your cells and mitochondria.” He further claims that red light treatment has many amazing benefits including athletic performance, hair health, sleep, skin health, heart health, and reducing anxiety and depression, and the list is endless.

When Red Light Therapy technology was paving its way into the market, you could only enjoy its benefits from the dermatologist’s offices or in saunas and spas. With continuous evolution, we now have at-home devices that you can use to enjoy the benefits of red-light therapy in the comfort of your home. Dr, Azza Halim, a board-certified anesthesiologist explains that social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have enabled red light therapy to gain popularity. At-home devices are not limiting as you can use them while seated, unlike full-body devices that require you to lie down.

This article outlines in detail some of the best red light therapy devices available on the market today. The experts in our team have done the most by reviewing and rating the best devices for at-home use. All you have to do is pick the one that best suits your needs.

Top Picks in Best Red Light Therapy Devices

1. PlatinumLED | Biomax 900 | Red Light Therapy

Best for: Reducing pain and inflammation

What it does: Biomax 900 comes in 6 different wavelengths that help reduce pain and inflammation, improve mood and mental health, boost energy levels, enhance healing, and support muscle repair. The full-body device offers complete coverage and may improve cognitive functions and mental health.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Full body red light therapy device

Efficiency – 30-minute therapy sessions that are effective

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – Zero EMF Emissions

Price - $1259.00

Category price range $1200 - $1300

Light Range – Red and near Infrared light

Medical grade therapy – FDA Class II medical device

Flagged side effects – None reported

Target Areas: Full body

2. Novaa Lab

Best for: Deep healing, pain relief, and oral health

What it does: Noova Lab is a brand that offers a wide range of red light therapy devices together with dietary supplements to enhance the efficacy of the tools. The brand products help reduce body pains and swelling, boost energy levels, improve mood, and improve gum and oral health. The products do offer deep healing benefits and they may help individuals with osteoarthritis.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Handheld and full body devices and supplements

Efficiency – Deep healing

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – safe for all skin types

Price - $299

Category price range $290 - $300

Light Range – red light (650nm) NIR (830nm)

Medical grade therapy – FDA Class II medical grade

Flagged side effects – No side effects

Target Areas: Full body, skin, and mouth

3. Red Light Man Devices

Best for: Enhancing wound healing

What it Does: A reputable red light therapy brand that manufactures powerful devices, including full body panels and handheld devices. The brand products help deliver skin benefits, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, fading hyperpigmentation, and improving skin appearance. Some of the products do help reduce inflammation, and pains, and enhance wound healing. The products may also help optimize brain functions and improve performance.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Full body panel and handheld devices

Efficiency - 96.05% (PASS)

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – Safe for all skin types

Price - $120 - $600

Category price range $120 - $600

Light Range – red light ad near-infrared light

Medical grade therapy – Class II medical grade

Flagged side effects – None reported

Target Areas: Full body and targeted areas

4. Solawave

Best for: Aging skin

What it Does: The award-winning red light therapy wand allows you to enjoy its benefits from home. It helps boosts collagen production, which helps improve skin firmness and elasticity, smoothen wrinkles and fine lines, fade hyperpigmentation, eliminate dark circles, and rejuvenate the skin. For best results, use the device with the brand’s rejuvenating serum.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Skincare wand

Efficiency – Research studies support its efficiency

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – safe for all skin types

Price - $149

The category price range $140 to $150

Light Range – red light (630nm)

Medical grade therapy – Medical grade red light device

Flagged side effects – No side effects were reported

Target Areas: Face and Neck

5. Hooga Red Light Therapy Devices

Best for: Relieving headaches and migraines

What it Does: Hooga Health offers a wide range of LED therapy devices from handheld to full-body devices. The devices also have a blue light that may help relieve headaches and migraines. Some devices also work to relieve pain and inflammation, enhance wound healing, rejuvenate the skin, improve mood, and improve mental health.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Full body and handheld devices

Efficiency – Delivers upon its promises

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – safe for all skin types

Price - $17 - $3999

Category price range $17 to $3999

Light Range – Red and blue light therapy

Medical grade therapy – Class II medical grade

Flagged side effects – None reported

Target Areas: Targeted areas and full body

6. Joovv

Best for: Repairing damaged muscles and relieving pain

What it Does: This half-body LED therapy device works well for targeted treatment areas. It may help enhance wound healing, repair damaged muscles, relieve pain and inflammation, improve skin health, improve mood, and improve mental health. Does far much more than some full-body devices on the market.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Half body light therapy device

Efficiency – Efficient device

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – Safe for all skin types

Price - $1599

Category price range $150 to $1599

Light Range – Red and infrared light

Medical grade therapy – Class II medical grade device

Flagged side effects – No side effects were reported

Target Areas: Targeted areas and full body

7. Mito Red Light

Best for: Skincare and enhancing healing

What it Does: Small device that allows its users to enjoy targeted treatments. The device helps enhance wound healing, prevent inflammation and muscle soreness, improve skin appearance, and smoothen wrinkles and fine lines.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Panel device

Efficiency – Small but efficient

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – Third-party tested

Price - $249

Category price ranges from $200 to $300

Light Range – Red and near-infrared light

Medical grade therapy – Class II medical grade device

Flagged side effects – No side effects

Target Areas: Targeted treatment areas

8. LightStim

Best for: Treatment of pain and inflammation

What it Does: This full-body device uses two wavelengths (red and infrared). They help reduce pain and inflammation, enhance wound healing, promote the repair of damaged muscles, improve mood, and improve brain health.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Full body panel

Efficiency – High energy output

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – Tested and approved by the third party

Price - $749

Category price range $749

Light Range – Red and infrared light

Medical grade therapy – High-quality medical grade device

Flagged side effects – No side effects

Target Areas: Targeted pain areas

9. Celluma

Best for: Pain management, wrinkles, acne

What it Does: Three modes of hands-free LED therapy device that aims for targeted areas. It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, helps eliminate acne and skin blemishes, and reduces pain and inflammation in targeted body areas.

Notable Facts About this Product:

Type – Hands-free therapy device

Efficiency – 9 efficient device

Certification - FDA Approved

Safety – safe for all skin types

Price - Only by request

Category price range only by request

Light Range – Red and near-infrared

Medical grade therapy – Medical grade device

Flagged side effects – No reported side effects

Target Areas: Face and targeted pain areas

Things to Consider When Choosing the Best Red Light Therapy Devices

Ease of Use: It is best that you consider how easily the device can be used since you will be using it alone at home. Dr. Engelmann recommends that you find a device whose instructions for use are easy to follow and will not give you a hard time while at home. She says, “Since at-home RLT isn’t always as strong as in-office treatments, it’s important to look for a device that can be easily used multiple times a week for maintenance and preventative benefits." You will want to relax and enjoy your red light therapy session and this will not be the case if you do not know how to operate your device.

Device Shape and Type: While many red light therapy devices come in mask form, the Red Light Therapy Digest recommends that you should try the products first and read the expert review on best LED light therapy masks before making your purchase to ensure you are comfortable in it. In case a mask device does not suit your facial structure, you can go for a handheld device. Most people prefer going for small devices to treat hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, or stretch marks. Other people want to maximize the use of their devices for large ones so that they can cover large treatment areas. If your pocket allows, it is best to go for bigger devices to offer maximum coverage and better performance.

Key Health Benefits Offered by Red Light Devices

Red light therapy has gained popularity over the years as a skin and pain treatment technology for various conditions, including skin aging, eczema, acne, pain, muscle damage, and migraines. Red light therapy does this by boosting collagen production and increasing blood flow to all body parts and targeted areas. Some celebrities do claim that red light therapy helps improve skin and body functions to allow them to function at optimum levels. Below are some of the benefits;

Improves Skin Aging:

Red light therapy devices work to improve the appearance of aging skin by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reversing the damage caused by UV rays. Red light therapy treatment help boosts collagen production in the skin through rapid cell production. Sufficient collagen in the body helps fight wrinkles and improve skin firmness and elasticity.

A publication in the National Library of Medicine reveals that the skin undergoes a lot of changes as we age and this may cause wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. It further claims that red light therapy is a treatment method that helps treat aging skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fading hyperpigmentation.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes skin irritation on various parts of the body. While there is no cure for psoriasis, there are treatment methods, including oral and topical medication and light therapy, which may calm the skin. High doses of red light therapy may help alleviate the symptoms of this chronic skin disease.

According to the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology , both red and blue light therapy has proven to be effective in the treatment of psoriatic plagues. The authors claim that “The clinical improvement of psoriasis, concerning erythema, in particular after blue light and to a lesser extent after red light indicates that visible light treatment could represent a treatment option for psoriasis.”

According to Dr. Dendy Engelman, Board Certified Dermatologist at Shafer Clinic in New York City, red light therapy treatment can help with hair loss, sun damage, acne, aging, inflammation, and hyperpigmentation. She further explains that red light works by non-invasively inducing skin regeneration by exposing the skin to safe LED wavelengths.

Supports Healthy Skin Pigmentation, Texture, and Tone

The power of phototherapy cannot be underestimated. Various research studies have been conducted to demonstrate the efficiency of red light therapy in the treatment of skin aging, improving skin tone and texture, reducing skin redness and inflammation, and reversing the effects of sun damage. Skin experts and well-known dermatologists do recommend the consistent use of red light therapy devices while treating hyperpigmentation. This is because one treatment session cannot do it all for you.

According to the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology , patients with melasma do prefer laser therapy treatments compared to traditional methods with topical treatments. Light therapy is an effective approach in the treatment of melasma and other skin discolorations.

Helps in the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris

LED light therapy devices can make a huge difference when used for acne treatment. A combination of red light therapy and blue light therapy on the skin is effective in the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dr, Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist explains that blue light therapy devices penetrate the epidermis to kill acne-causing bacteria that may be in the pores or sebaceous glands. The red light then deeply penetrates the skin to reduce acne scarring and calm inflammation.

The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology discusses the efficiency of blue light therapy in the treatment of acne vulgaris. The research reveals that phototherapy with blue light therapy may improve the skin of people with acne and other skin blemishes.

Diminishes Scars and Skin Blemishes

While collagen is well known for its amazing benefits when it comes to reversing skin aging, it may not work well with scars on the body. Research supports that scars may grow thicker with the increase of collagen in the body. Collagen production thickens the scars on the skin. Reducing collagen production in the body may help reduce the thickening of scars. What red light therapy does for scars is regulate collagen production to prevent thickening.

A publication in the Current Dermatology Reports journal reveals that Photobiomodulation with red light may help in the treatment of skin fibrosis. The research further explains that red light therapy helps regulate the production of collagen on the skin, which may help with scarring.

What Research and Science Says About Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy devices improve skin appearance and complexion by boosting blood circulation to the skin. Blood circulation also helps stimulate the production of elastin and collagen into the skin to improve skin firmness and elasticity. In a research study in Photomedicine and Laser Surgery published by Alexander Wunsch and Karsten, non-thermal Photobiomodulation treatment helped reduce skin roughness, wrinkles, and fine lines, and improved collagen production in patients.

Red light therapy devices help improve skin complexion and appearance by smoothening wrinkles and fine lines on the skin and boosting collagen synthesis. Low-level laser therapy treatments also help fade hyperpigmentation, enhance wound healing, reduce acne and skin blemishes, and treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

In an interview, Dr. Rox Anderson, a world-renowned dermatologist explained that exposure to red, near-infrared, or yellow light could help reduce skin inflammation. According to the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery , LED light therapy has a wide range of therapeutic benefits for patients with seborrheic dermatitis.

The Final Thought

While red light therapy technology has not been on the market for a long time, research studies support that LED therapy treatment has amazing benefits for the body and the skin. Red and infrared light therapy deeply penetrates the skin to support various cellular activities. LED technology may help reduce pain and inflammation, enhance wound healing, increase blood circulation, accelerate tissue repair, boost energy levels, and improve muscle performance. When it comes to skincare red and infrared light help, improve skin appearance and promote a youthful glow. They may help reduce acne scarring, smoothen wrinkles, fade hyperpigmentation, and boost collagen production.

To make technology more accessible to many people, the market is full of at-home use red light therapy devices that are easy to use. It is advisable that you review the expert opinions, customer reviews, and any other information on a product before you purchase it. This review has presented you with a variety of products that you can choose from. Find the right product for yourself and start enjoying the amazing benefits of red and near-infrared light. The best part is that these products come in different sizes and may suit the full body or targeted areas of the body.

FAQs

Q: Which is the Best at-home Red Light Therapy Machine?

A: Red Light therapy devices are available in two forms, at-home devices, and in-office devices. The difference between these devices is the size of the treatment area and the penetrating power. In-office treatments do combine light therapy with other forms of treatment, including micro-needling and photosensitizers for optimum and fast results. If you are on a budget, then you probably opt for at-home light therapy devices. At-home devices are affordable compared to in-office treatments. This article outlines some of the best at-home red light therapy devices that you can find on the market.

At-home devices are available in body panels, fitted masks, or wands. According to Dr. Green, at-home red light therapy devices are convenient and safe to use in the comfort of your home. He also recommends consistent use of these devices so that you can achieve the results that you want.

Q: Are Red Light Devices Worth the Hype?

A: LED light therapy has been hyped on social media platforms and by celebrities who have enjoyed its amazing benefits. While most people may think that the hype is too much for such devices, red light therapy is worth the hype. Research shows that red and near-infrared light deeply penetrates the skin into the tissues to enhance healing and speed up muscle repair. Light therapy increases blood flow into the tissues and this helps promote healing and reduce body pains.

Red and infrared light therapy also offers many benefits to the skin , including boosting collagen production, rejuvenating the skin, improving skin texture, and improving skin elasticity. It also helps fade hyperpigmentation, reduce acne scarring, and reduce skin inflammation and redness. Red light therapy is a safe, painless, and non-invasive skin treatment procedure.

Q: Which is Best Infrared or Red-Light Therapy?

A: LED light therapy uses light of varying wavelengths to address various conditions in the body and skin. Infrared light therapy uses longer wavelengths of light between 750nm to 1000nm to deeply penetrate the skin. Infrared light therapy is best for reducing pain and inflammation, speeding up muscle and tissue repair, boosting energy levels, and improving cognitive functions.

Red light therapy uses low-level wavelengths of between 620nm to 750nm to improve scars and acne, improve skin appearance, smoothen wrinkles, improve skin firmness, and promote a youthful glow. Red light can also be used to reduce pain and inflammation and improve muscle performance.

Most devices combine red and infrared light therapy to allow you to get maximum benefits from these light therapies.

Q: Which is the Best RLT Device for the Face?

A: This article provides you with a wide variety of products that are safe for use on the face. You should take your time to review the products and find the best that suits your skin concern and suits your budget as well. While the products are safe for all skin types, you should be keen to choose the one that suits your skin concern. nonetheless, were we to help, we would recommend brands like Novaalab , Celluma, Platinum LED BioMax , and SolaWave . All the devices recommended can help eliminate wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin texture, fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation, and improve overall skin appearance.

Q: How Long for the Results to Show Up When Using Red Light Therapy?

A: Consistency is key when it comes to using red light therapy devices. Although some people may experience immediate results, skin experts recommend that you continue with the treatment for several months to experience long-term results. Dr. Dendy says, "You can see results from red light therapy by just doing treatment for five to 10 minutes, two to three times a week." People who want to experience the anti-aging benefits of these devices should continue using them for several months. Since people have different skin types and skin concerns, results may vary from one person to another.

