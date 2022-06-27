Kerala is one of the most popular destinations in India, so naturally, it gets plenty of visitors each year.

Tourists come to Kerala all through the year, whether to Ooty or to Munnar, but some seasons are far more popular than others, and that’s why you need to know the best time to visit Kerala if you want to avoid crowds and have the best experience possible. In this article, you will learn what time of year is best for different kinds of activities in Kerala and when you should plan your trip so that you can get everything done before heading home.

The Best Time to Visit Kerala: Everything You Need to Know

Before You Start Planning

The best time to visit Kerala depends on what you want to see and do. No matter when you travel, though, make sure your trip is safe and comfortable by packing for hot or cold weather, researching local festivals, and considering how far from home you’ll be. In addition, check with your doctor about any vaccines or other medical precautions for international travel. There are plenty of things to do in India, but remember that anything can happen anywhere—so be prepared for road closures and difficult transportation if political upheaval occurs while you’re there. Do some research online so that you know what is typical before you arrive; it will help keep your mind at ease when something out of place happens. There's nothing worse than a vacation ruined by not being prepared.

When To Go

Kerala has a tropical climate and is blessed with two monsoon seasons—the southwest monsoon that arrives in June, lasting until September; and the northeast monsoon which spans October to February. Since most of Kerala’s sights are along its coast, you'll want to plan your trip around these weather patterns. If you're planning an extended vacation or even a semi-luxurious beachside holiday, then it's worth considering visiting during peak season (December to February) when airfare prices will be at their lowest, but if you want to avoid tourist crowds in peak season, visit between October and December or June and September when tourism numbers are down. In addition, some attractions may be closed between October and March (such as waterfalls), so do your research beforehand.

Where To Stay

There are a variety of different types of accommodations in Kerala. Some visitors prefer to stay in guesthouses or family-run hotels, while others enjoy staying at luxurious resorts or five-star hotels. Whatever your preferences may be, it’s important to book your accommodation early before any major holidays because all accommodations tend to fill up quickly. Consider that some of these popular places can fill up 60 days prior for things like Onam and New Year’s Eve celebrations. If you have your heart set on a certain place, make sure you book as soon as possible so that you aren’t disappointed when they run out of rooms.

How To Get Around

There are a number of airports in and around Thiruvananthapuram. At present, Trivandrum International Airport is by far your best bet if you’re flying into India. This airport is connected with flights to most of India’s major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The airport also has daily connections with Colombo in Sri Lanka.

What To Do

One of India’s most popular holiday destinations, Kerala is a must-visit destination for anybody interested in exploring some of Asia’s most beautiful natural wonders. The state is blessed with a warm tropical climate that facilitates lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, which means it has plenty to offer during any time of year. You might be able to make local friends and attend some exciting weddings too. However, there are peak times when you can expect to find more attractions open for business and quieter periods when you might have more space to yourself. What you do will thus, depend where you visit and during what time. But, one thing is for sure, there will be something for you to do there year round.