The big arrival: Adarsh Ajmera is here to stay

Adarsh Ajmera is all set for the release of his next music video "Junoon” in collaboration with Shaurya Khare, which will make the perfect addition to your wanderlust playlist. Apart from having sung the melody along with singer Simran Ahuja, Adarsh will also be seen featuring with Swati Sharma in 'Junoon'. Written and directed by Shaurya Khare, Junoon is a travel based, romantic track which will strike a romantic cord within you every time with its upbeat music and captivating lyrics.

After giving beautiful renditions of classic songs like 'Comfortably numb' and 'Tera Chehra' which were highly appreciated by the audiences, Adarsh is gearing up for his next project 'Aadat Phir Se'.