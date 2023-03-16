The Big Brands Reveal Of 2023: Market Xcel Is Ready To Make History With The Launch Of The 2nd Edition Brand Xcel Report

Committed to offering the latest and most compelling consumer insights to brand custodians, Market Xcel, a leading market research firm, will launch the second edition of the Brand Xcel Coffee Table Book today at The Oberoi, Gurgaon.

The biggest highlight of the branding and marketing industry, the Brand Xcel 2023 Conclave, in its second edition, will once again honour the top brands of the year, all validated by the consumer themselves.

The Brand Xcel report is an amalgamation of 100+ brands across 25+ categories like food (CPG), personal care, e-commerce, mobile phones and more. While the predominant categories that have emerged in urban are e-commerce and social media; personal care has prevailed in the hinterlands. The book ranks diverse brands and categories in urban, rural, regional and emerging new-age brands. Stay tuned to the biggest revelations of the year.

The book will also bring to light inspiring insights from India’s top marketing minds like Chandan Mukherjee, Senior Vice President & Director, Nestle’ Nitesh Priyadarshi, CMI - South Asia – Unilever; Shaziya Khan, National Planning Director at Wunderman Thompson; Badri Beriwal, Chief Business Officer [New Business] & CEO BritChip [JV Britannia & Chipita], Britannia Industries Ltd and more setting new benchmarks for the branding and marketing ecosystem.

According to Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, “The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a global shift in consumption patterns and beliefs, while India's digital transformation, driven by the democratisation of the internet, is bridging the rural-urban divide and enabling goods and services to reach those previously considered at the bottom of the pyramid. In this growing digital generation, agility is survival, and innovation is the key to remaining relevant in an ever-changing world”.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Brand Xcel report, Nitesh Priyadarshi VP CMI – Unilever, stated, “It is an era of building strong brands. Purposeful branding, creating brand awareness, cultivating brand loyalty, and providing value to customers & consumers through winning products, are the key factors that drive growth even during challenging times. The changing contours of the consumers play a critical role in this ever-evolving marketplace and have a direct bearing on the brands and marketing communications and business strategies we drive. Brand Xcel is a powerful blue book mapping consumer and brand journey across diverse touchpoints for marketers to understand these changing consumer behaviour”.

Underling the launch of the book, the evening will be preceded and opened by a Keynote address from the eminent industry leader, Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director, Amul followed by special addresses from business and marketing veterans like Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Angel Investor; Jitender Dabas, Chief Operating Officer & CSO, McCann World Group and Mohit Hajela, Group Head, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd. The conclave will also be marked by panel discussions and fireside chats with eminent stakeholders ranging from diverse industries.

Exuberated to launch the Brand Xcel report, Ms Chandana Banerji, Director, Research & Insights, Market Xcel stated, “Transformative events and cultural changes have accelerated the pace at which consumer behaviour is evolving. Marketers seeking a silver lining can quickly assess brand rankings based on consumer responses to determine their relevance. The industry is redefining the rules of consumer engagement, and as a market research partner to numerous eminent brands, we understand the importance of unveiling these codes and the curiosity of the brand and communication fraternity”.

Commenting on the awaited launch, Mr Ashwani Arora, Executive Director, said, “With a spotlight on technology, innovation, agility, sustainability and more, it’s officially the time to celebrate the top brands, relevant insights and innovative brand concepts that have truly been a game-changer. The Brand Xcel 2023 will bring to the industry’s periphery unparalleled value propositions and an original perspective to the Marketing and Insight fraternity. We can’t wait for the industry at large to explore and dive deep into the observations that the Brand Xcel report has to proffer”.

