The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe makes its place among the leading couture labels of India

The fashion houses and designers in the Indian sub-continent have proved their mettle on a global scale. Thanks to the creative professionals from the fashion industry who are making the country proud by inculcating Indian designs into the modern fashion scenario. One such prominent name that has garnered everyone’s attention is The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe. The Mumbai-based couture label is known for its exclusive collection of Indian ethnic, Indo-Western, fusion wear, ombré colour palettes and detailed hand embroidery.

Founded by Simranpal Kaur Bhatia, the fashion house has eventually built its presence on an international level. While the outfits of the fashion house are available majorly in India, it has its market established in Dubai and the USA. The best part about the outfits of The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe is that they are a blend of timeless designs with modern style. The talented and skilled artisans of the couture label hand-dye different pieces on premium eco-friendly fabrics to create exquisite designer outfits.

Among many best-sellers that the couture label has to offer, The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe has been dominating the market for introducing the ombré range of jumpsuits. Offering top-notch designs, the fashion label timely brings different colour shades of ombré monthly. Recently, The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe came up with its ombré fusion wear jumpsuits that can be styled and worn on different occasions.

In various instances, the brand has emphasised why it is one of the leading names in the fashion segment. The main motive of Simranpal Kaur Bhatia’s couture label is to be a notable name that offers its classic designs at an affordable price. Focusing on quality and affordability, The Bomb-Bae Wardrobe has built its loyal customer base across the globe.

In addition, the modern Indian and handcrafted fashion pieces are shipped worldwide to the customers. Redefining the glamour quotient with its elegant pieces, Simranpal Kaur Bhatia is overwhelmed with the response the fashion house has got so far. “We are in the market not just to make a difference, but also to serve our clients with utmost satisfaction”, she concluded.