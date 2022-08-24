The book “The Essence of Vision “ written by Dr Prachyi V Raizzada has been included in the best seller list

The debutant writer Dr Prachyi V Raizzada’s book “The Essence of Vision” hasn’t been out for long but has already become a bestseller.

There are tons of motivational books out there, but many people are not aware of the fact that how these motivational books can inspire action. During Covid people have a lot going on in their life and most of that time we all need a little push to stay motivated and get back on track. The best way to gain back your motivation is to read a book because they take you to a whole new world. In this article, we will discuss a few of main points from the book that will certainly be best for inspiration. This book tells its readers all about controlling our thoughts and minds. The Essence of vision is about how the root of success lies in our minds and the only thing we must do is to understand and control our thoughts. This book simply teaches us to believe in ourselves, no matter what everyone says, and break the habit of worrying rather visualize our set goals and see how minor our problems can be if we work on them. How our habits can make a massive change in our lives.

This book encourages its readers to see their goals with a clear perspective and attract the things which they really want. This book is all about one simple law which is “positive things attract positive things in your life and negative thoughts attract all kinds of negative things.” In this book, the baseline secret is the Law of Attraction, the impact of simpler thoughts in life and how to discover your inner talents.

It is an intuitive, spiritual, yet self-help book that explains how the universe works for you. It offers various simple tips to think clearly, dare to be yourself, ensure bliss in your life, be in sync with the divine waves.

This book is recommended to all the students, housewives, teachers, corporate leaders,marketing people etc. or in simple words to all mankind as it will teach all about how we can make our dream life simply by changing your vision.

A passionate soul and a multifaceted personality with diverse talent and varied expertise Dr. Prachyi V Raizzada is an Author, Runway Model, Entrepreneur, Fitness Icon and Social Activist – she is among the global iconic women with many feathers in her hat!

An icon for women’s fitness, Dr Prachyi is a serial half-marathoner and in the process of writing her new book. Being a well recognised name, she is the face of many brands today. She is also an ambassador for United Nations SDG. she regularly engages with environmental issues, women hygiene, kids health. She is an inspiration for women and men alike, she is one of most powerful opinion makers who proved her self in many ways.

She has been empaneled with world Leaders working to improve the lives of the people in there communities and beyond. She serves with fierce dedication as Global Enterprise Ambassador with such charitable organisations with dedication and consistent support to the UN sustainable development.

Being into HR professional since 15 years,she has associated with several Top level management professionals across India. Now she is the managing director of Campfluence Technologies Private Limited, EpicsEvents India,The Savadhyaya (Co-founder)

Following her passion she has been featured many times as cover model in many renowned brands some of them are as follows

Reliance Jewellary

Bluestones Jewellary

Women Dedication

Beena Malji’s TCJ

The coffee table book

The Agaaz (Hindi)

She has set a mark for million of people who trust in the magic of hard work. Talking about her spectacular journey, she said, “ I have always poured my heart and soul into all my life has offered and I know that it’s just a beginning of new incredible journey that lies ahead for me. From getting body shaming comments to becoming face of many brands,the journey has been an adventure as well a dream come true. It got possible many times only by believing that change your vision,change your life.

