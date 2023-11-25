“The Childhood Stories” Paintings exhibition by well-known artist Madhavi Joshi in Jehangir

Childhood memories, akin to a trampoline, provide a platform for our dreams to leap and express themselves.

The Childhood Stories - Showcasing Two Series

Memory is an intricate tapestry that weaves together the fabric of our existence. Happy childhood recollections play a pivotal role in shaping our well-being as adults. They act as the nourishing soil from which our psychological health blooms. These early experiences, like tender seeds, imbue us with a sense of sincere affection and attention, fostering our growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our memories are the building blocks of who we are, continually transporting us to a treasure chest filled with the past. In those cherished moments lie the essence of our lives, grounding us in our personal history and guiding us through the labyrinth of existence.

Childhood memories, akin to a trampoline, provide a platform for our dreams to leap and express themselves. They are the roots from which our personal growth sprouts, enabling us to soar to new heights.

Sadly, not everyone has the privilege of a carefree childhood. Nevertheless, a challenging past doesn't preclude the possibility of a happy adulthood. In this light, "The Childhood Stories" series emerges, a poignant tribute to the blissful episodes of youth. Through the use of figures, objects, and lines, the artist brings forth these cherished memories, reminding us that happiness can emerge from the shadows of a difficult past, offering hope, solace, and the promise of brighter days ahead.

From: 27th November to 3rd December 2023

“The Childhood Stories”

An Exhibition of Paintings by well-known artist Madhavi Joshi

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: +91 93254 00038

Email: madhavisjoshi72@gmail.com