THE CURATORS DEN presents The ORGANIC EDIT at the NOOK, Bandra on the 20th April, 2023

Shop from an exclusive curation of brands showcasing sustainable fashion, accessories, skin care and home decor

Paridhi Jain and Manjari Agarwal

Mumbai…April 17, 2023…The Curators Den by Manjari Agarwal and Paridhi Jain has organised the first of its kind event The ORGANIC EDIT at the NOOK, Bandra on Thursday, 20th April, 2023 with only organic products specially curated for the discerning consumers. Organic products are a healthy choice for everyone and one can select from a choice of sustainable fashion, accessories, skin care and home decor.

Accessories from prominent Lakmé Fashion designers, sustainable jewellery with designs that will captivate are also available here! From comfortable sleep wear, or organic and soft bedding for homes, there are affordable luxurious Bedsheets for purchase alongwith

divine, environmentally friendly brands making soy wax candles and beautiful diffusers. The beauty n skin care range from brands using age old recipes from ancestors with wholesome ingredients. The organic edit also showcases beautiful footwear from a sustainable peta certified brand.

Quoting Hubert De Givency “Luxury is in each detail” Manjari Agarwal and Paridhi Jain, Mompreneurs and founders of The Curators Den said, “We aim to curate & handpick fresh, unique, and luxurious experiences for a discerning audience who appreciate a fine lifestyle and conscious choices. Through these targeted exhibitions, pop-ups, or workshops - The Curators Den will curate and create a theme-based selection for targeted groups of audiences. We cut through the clutter & provide a bespoke shopping experience.”

They further added “At the event happening on the 20th April 2023 at the Nook, the Organic edit will showcase a range of designers from across India that are doing sustainable fashion, with style options for each and every one. Whether it’s food , fashion , accessories or skin care the Organic Edit has it all!”

THE CURATORS

MANJARI AGARWAL

Manjari Agarwal, is a mompreneur, mother to 2 kids, and a jeweler from GIA by education. She has designed and hosted many exhibitions for her own jewelry line in the past, always having a great eye for detail and alove for planning & executing events, she found her calling in sharing the passion behind forming a company whose purpose is to curate and create luxury experiences.

PARIDHI JAIN

Paridhi Jain is a mompreneur who has 2 kids, a Delhiteby birth, but a now true-blood Mumbaite. She has done her Masters in International Business, from Four School of Management.

She worked with a few NGOs. Her passion for organizing and planning and her extensive travel made her want to create unique experiences in her own city as well.

