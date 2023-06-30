The Desert Dream: A photoshoot by Elsie and her idea of inclusivity in fashion by breaking barriers

Spring is a wonderful time of the year for a day trip to the desert.

The desert whispers its secrets as she stares into the horizon while her skin wears the sand shimmering in the sun.

Though the heat can be challenging, windy or pleasant weather can make for a stunning photoshoot. In this particular picture model, Elsie looks absolutely gorgeous in her silver rhinestone top as she poses on the sand dunes of Dubai's desert safari which offers a breathtaking view of the vast desert landscape. The golden sun, clear blue sky and the warm sun rays all come together to create a beautiful natural backdrop for this picture. It's no wonder why Dubai's desert safari is a popular destination for photographers and tourists alike.

Elsie Kashyap is a fashion model who has worked with various brands and photographers and has been featured internationally for her high fashion sense. She has a following of over 60k followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

In the other picture, she wears a long black satin dress that looks stunning as the wind blows it around. The pose looks elegant and refined. This picture has been praised for its beautiful composition and use of natural elements such as the wind and the flying dress.

This was just a glimpse of Elsie's latest spring shoot and it's no surprise that she has several exciting photoshoots and campaigns lined up in the coming months. To top it off, she has recently been featured in a French beauty magazine.

The modeling industry can be harsh to ones who don't fit certain body measurements like height, vitals etc. It's inspiring to hear that Elsie is using her position in the fashion industry to promote inclusivity and diversity. Her idea of modeling is not just to showcase her unique style of fashion but also to set a benchmark like other petite models who made it in fashion despite getting rejected several times. She hopes to set a positive example for aspiring models who don't fit the traditional mold, and to show that fashion can and should embrace people of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. By doing so, she is trying to break down barriers and promote a more inclusive and accepting world.