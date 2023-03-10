Breaking News
The Entrepreneurial Journey of Piyush Shangari and Wealthonic Capital

Updated on: 10 March,2023 06:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Piyush Shangari, the founder and CEO of Wealthonic Capital, has achieved great success in the field of financial services and stock trading. His journey began in 2012. Priyanka Guglani is the Director and C.R.O. of this financial company, and together they are leading this to the top.

WEALTHONIC Capital And Financial Services


In this article, we will explore the wide range of services offered by Wealthonic Capital :


DEMAT ACCOUNT



It offers a free demat account opening process that takes only five minutes to complete and requires minimal documentation. It also offers a low brokerage rate, ensuring customers receive the best value for their investments.


FINANCIAL PLANNING

Wealthonic Capital's financial planning is designed to help customers achieve their long-term financial goals. The company's team of financial experts provides customized financial planning advice based on each customer's unique financial situation.

Retirement Planning Advice

The company offers retirement planning advice to help customers prepare for their golden years. Customers receive guidance on how to save for retirement, how to choose the right investment products, and how to manage their finances during their retirement years.

Child Education Planning

The company's experts assist customers in creating an education plan that takes into account their child's educational goals and financial situation. It helps them to save for their child's education, how to choose the right investment products, and how to manage their finances during their child's education years.

EQUITY INVESTMENT

Wealthonic Capital's equity investment service is designed to help customers make informed investment decisions. The company's team of experts conducts in-depth research on various stocks and provides customers with detailed reports and analyses. 

Currency Trading

Wealthonic Capital's currency trading service is designed to help customers take advantage of fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The company's experts provide customers with insights into global currency markets, helping them make informed investment decisions. 

Commodity Trading

The company's experts provide customers with insights into global commodity markets, helping them make informed investment decisions. Customers can trade in various commodities, including precious metals, agricultural products, and energy products.

Insurance

The company offers various insurance products, including life insurance, health insurance, and general insurance. Customers can choose from a range of insurance plans that suit their needs, ensuring they have adequate coverage in case of unforeseen circumstances.

MUTUAL FUNDS 

The best mutual fund is one that is suitable for clients' investment objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. Wealthonic Capital offers a wide range of options for wise investment in mutual funds. 

Wealthonic Capital also offers a range of other financial instruments, including mutual funds, bonds, and alternative investments. The company's experts provide customers with insights into these investment products, helping them make informed investment decisions.

Mr. Shangari's vision, hard work, and dedication have helped him to build a team of 30+ employees and 300+ partners across India, and his company is continuously expanding. In the future, Wealthonic Capital plans to expand its services to include credit facilities and lending loans. Mr. Shangari's aspiration is to cater to the financial needs of at least one lakh clients in the next five years while improving his company's turnover.

In conclusion, Piyush Shangari's success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to make a difference in the world of finance and stock trading.

http://www.wealthonic.com/

