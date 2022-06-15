The face of Iconic Shakti’s November Edition, Meenakshi Dubey Pange launches her brand logo designed by 11:11 Advertixingzs...

Priyanka Sangeeta Vishwakarma, founder of 11:11 Advertixingzs & Iconic Shakti magazine launched the meritorious face of Iconic Shakti in one of its cover pages of monthly editions, in which she also published interviews of many capable women entrepreneurs belonging from different sectors of industry.

Dr. Jyoti Satpute (Founder of Jyovis Ayurveda), Nishita Dodia Parihar (Freelance Interior Designer and Founder of Bhajiyawala and Co.), Nishimaa Avasthi (Artist and Orchestrator), Sanjana Pherwani (Professional in VFX and Digital Film Making, Model and Founder of Dazzle Studio & Dazzle Nail Spa), Chinmayee Praveen (Founder of Gewinn Wachstum), Sonal Shah (Founder of Solitaire Nails Laxhes Studio & Acadamy) and Ramya Datla (Social Worker) were all part of the exciting November edition of Iconic Shakti magazine.

Meenakshi Dubey Pange added yet another feather to her cap of success by being on the cover page of Iconic Shakti. The November Edition of Iconic Shakti highlighted Meenakshi to promote her potentiality. In her interview she revealed about the obstacles she faced to reach where she is today, being able to make it up in the industry of modelling was indeed the toughest job for her, as fashion was not at all her cup of tea, she yet fulfilled her long-awaited dream by participating in well-known pageants and also managed to win them.

Meenakshi expressed her experience of collaborating with 11:11 Advertixingzs and Iconic Shakti as “Life changing”. She has received immense appreciation ever since she changed her brand logo that was prepared with extreme hard work and as per the angelic guidance done by Rupali Siddharth Sheth which was then designed by 11:11 Advertixingzs in strenuous way , it radiates positive vibes and she loves how the logo is well maintained and designed with the application of 6 eye checks, in a similar way she whole heartly is grateful to Iconic Shakti magazine for appreciating the values of many capable women of substance, she feels honored to be associated with India’s leading women based magazine.

Meenakshi has been fond of singing and dancing since a very young age and so she made sure her talent never goes waste, today she is a passionate Classical dancer, a certified Gandharva singer and is pursuing Visharadh which proves, her age is never going to be the barrier while she achieves infinite milestones in her life.

Speaking about time management, Meenakshi keeps it calm and organised, she exactly knows the skill of “when to do what” and certainly figures out to manage it all at once, she has her time divided and so she spends it exactly as planned which is why none of her talents and responsibilities are left on hold. Educationally being Computer Engineer, MBA in Finance and Professionally the Vice President of a multinational bank, she is loaded with responsibilities.

Not only on professional level but Meenakshi has also faced hardships in her personal life, which again like a rebel she has coped on her own and feels grateful for having kind of a family that could sit and help her in sorting out the issues in a civil way to reach a mutual understanding in every situation.

Speaking about her recent collaborations, she has won the title of Mrs. India Pride of Nation - Elegant 2021 due to which she was lately honoured and interviewed by Delhi News Express as a token of celebration about her big win, she also featured in some of the top news articles and was invited and felicitated as a Special Guest in ‘I am the Women of the Year’ awards show by Network Rainbow Media team which was held in Constitution Club of India, Delhi.

Meenakshi has released 2 of her fresh musical tracks in the previous month as a Singer / Composer/ Lyrist, ‘You Never Know’ by Filmkarkhana and designed the song “Banungi mein Ms. Inanna” by Inanna Productions for their Pageant Show. She was also invited as a jury in an event organised by Inanna Productions ‘Mrs. Maharashtra Jewel of Maharashtra’ which became a big hit.

As a part of her modelling career, she has represented and featured on brands like “Sparkl” by Saima Abbassi (Guinness Book of World Record Holder), “Antrang Jewelers” an initiative by Divya Dhulekar (on their accessory-based website), 365 days 365 stories book collection by Rabia Patel, Calendar girl in 2022 (an exclusive calendar created by Network Rainbow Media team) and by Bay Artists Association - Srinath Rao (a documentary filmmaker).

Here upcoming projects involve, the launch of her album as a singer / feature model which will be out in couple of months’ time. ‘Mahi Ve’ / ‘City Dekhi’ / ‘Dhoom Dhadaka’ are some of the titles of her upcoming tracks that she is eager to announce in the coming future.

Meenakshi believes every woman is already empowered and God gifted with immense talent and each one of us need to recognize the same along with our individual responsibilities and spend sufficient time to find our own Ikigai in life to set extraordinary examples in an exceptional way. Her strong vision is to contribute towards the mankind through music for the sake of bringing about peace in the universal direction as she aims to transform the world with her musical contribution.

Boss Lady Meenakshi, conveys gratitude to her Late parents and concludes she would have been nothing today without their words of encouragement, values and moral support. Her twelve-year-old son is also one of the main reasons that inspires her to keep going each day.

“I feel Iconic Shakti is a genuine platform which looks for the professional/ passionate /personal / societal achievements of women, it focuses on showcasing the multiple roles that each woman plays in her life gracefully and impactfully which gives them a chance to present their talent in front of the world to motivate and encourage the society to do great deeds, Kudos to their efforts taken for the future and welfare of women”

– Meenakshi Dubey Pange.