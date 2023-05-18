The Father Of OKR In India: Suresh Mansharamani

India is witnessing a high rise of new businesses, with young and old stepping into entrepreneurship careers.

Suresh Mansharamani

The biggest obstacles facing MSMEs are growth and survival. Many companies struggle to stay afloat in the face of fierce competition and may eventually have to close down. Every business needs a robust system and a strategy to grow, and the OKR framework has been observed as the best strategy to transform MSMEs in India.

OKR (Objectives and Key Results) is a structure for setting goals that assist organizations in aligning their objectives and tracking progress toward achieving them.

Thanks to Suresh Mansharamani who is considered a pioneer of OKRs in India, having introduced the concept to Indian businesses. He is regarded as one of the foremost experts on OKRs in India and has been instrumental in helping many companies like Birla Corp Ltd, Paras Buildtech, Ensaviour Technologies, Mana Projects, and many more adopt and implement the framework.

Suresh Mansharamani is a well-known serial entrepreneur, Business and Leadership coach who has worked with a wide range of associations, from startups to large, and has helped them define their OKRs and align their teams around a standard set of objectives. He has also trained many business owners and managers on effectively using OKRs to drive performance and achieve business results.

His early career began with just Rs 300 per month salary, which soon grew to a 300 times oversubscribed IPO, further listing his company on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Suresh Mansharamani is the founder of Tajurba Business Networking Platform with the goal to establish a network of businesses with similar interests who can work together and share knowledge. His network provides a forum for professional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and teamwork with the ultimate goal of fostering Indian innovation and development.

Suresh Mansharamani distinguishes himself from other Business coaches with his in-depth comprehension of organizational behaviour. He asserts that setting clear objectives is just half the battle; the other is convincing others to support those objectives and put in the required effort to achieve them. The main goal of Suresh's coaching approach is to foster a culture where everyone in the organization is committed to the business's goals. Therefore, he mastered OKR and has been preaching the OKR framework to all business owners.

Every business, no matter how small or large, needs goals and strategies, according to Suresh Mansharamani. Despite the fact that everyone is aware of this, aspiring businesspeople lack adequate training in goal-setting and strategy development. OKR Coach Suresh Mansharamani has written extensively on OKRs and has been featured in various publications and portals. Among his many books on Business, he has authored a book titled, 'Specific Measurable Results: Objective Key Results, which enlightens the business minds to exercise the best strategies for growth and implement OKR effectively.

Suresh Mansharamani is indeed recognized as the early adopter and advocate of the OKR framework in the country and the only OKR coach in the world who has introduced OKRs to SMEs and individuals. Business coach Suresh Mansharamani has developed a range of training courses and seminars as a result of his expertise in OKRs. These programs are designed to help companies of all sizes and industries implement OKRs successfully.

Suresh Mansharamani suggests that every business owner or aspirant understand and set OKR at the start of the financial quarter, even though it is a practice that is applied consistently throughout the business process.

Suresh Mansharamani intends to create a community for new business owners and train and assist them. He is on a quest to support and pave the way for more business owners to succeed and grow their companies by utilizing their unique perspectives on the world that others don't frequently perceive.

With his expertise in OKRs, he is setting the trend in the market to collaborate and build a strong network for united growth. As the father of OKR in India, Suresh Mansharamani carries the self-responsibility to contribute to Nation's economy and progress through his vast experience and proficiency by promoting and encouraging small as well as medium-scale businesses to expand their enterprises.