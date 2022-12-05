The fitness expert’s recommendation- Sunny Mehrotra : @sunnymehrotraofficial

×
Updated on: 05 December,2022 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Fitness happens to be the goal for all generations right? What if we tell you we have here our ideal man motivating us from his journey and giving us insights of his life. That's a lesson for us right there from the champ.

Sunny Mehrotra has always been known for his amazing physique in the world of modeling. Currently, he has one of the best physiques with broad shoulders, bulging biceps, and six-pack abs. For a super muscular body and a ripped beach body, the Sunny Mehrotra's workout and diet plan has always been the talk of the table. This is art of sheer hard work and dedication in terms of training and diet. Want to know Sunny's fitness secrets? Let's have a look!


To start the day right, Sunny has a six-meal-a-day plan which may help you to better manage hunger and maintain energy levels. This not only helps prevent overeating but also regulates digestion. For breakfast, whey protein along with some apples acts as a pre-workout for him. Post cardio, egg whites with bowl of veggies is suitable. For lunch, he prefers grilled chicken and veggies or sometimes, grilled chicken with rice. At evening, 5:30 pm for munching, apple and peanut butter gives that extra energy. At late evening, he has his whey protein with water mixed. For dinner, he takes bowl of grilled vegetables. And the days ends with 6-8 almonds before bed. To add, he consumes 3 to 4 liters of water everyday to stay hydrated.



20% of body is the result of workout and rest 80% is solely based on an individual's diet. The equations also indicate, if you want to look good, applying 80% of your focus to eating right is a necessary component. There is something to “you are what you eat” and how it relates to making positive body changes. Sunny suggests the youth to be focused on diet rather than gulping on junk. By doing this, you won't realize the effect suddenly but can face sever problems later in life. Similarly, the effect of good nutrition isn't seen soon, but will surely benefit you. One should have a vision for himself and plan a diet accordingly. Sunny, as a certificated nutritionist himself, also suggests to take same meals everyday and have patience. A general guide which he gives to people is right here- start your day with oats or peanut butter with brown bread. Whey protein shakes are best for brunch. Chicken or fish are great options for non vegetarian when it comes to lunch. Vegetarians can have paneer, chickpeas, toffu along with rice. Seasonal fruits and makhana are good munching options. And to keep the dinner light, soup along a bowl of veggies is recommended. By following the suggestion by an expert himself, you can enter the bracket of 5% of population which is fit and lead a healthy and happy life.


