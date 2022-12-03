The Ghuman’s and their Legacy

Sardar Vikramdit Singh Ghuman of Retgarh, the youngest of the second Royal family of patiala & the great grandson of Raja General Gurdit Singh.

His great grandfather Raja General Gurdit Singh was commander in chief of the patiala forces and the one who led the patiala forces during the great Tihar Wars 1898 under Lord Simon. Raja Gurdit Singh was awarded with many distinction and medals and remained Prime Minister of Patiala state for several years and on retirement was appointed guardian to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh and was given the above title for exceptional loyalty towards the state. Till this date, people consider him as the best Prime Minister, the Patiala state ever had.

Apart from this, He was a renowned horse polo player of his time. He trained and captained the first and the only Patiala horse polo team which had the distinction of defeating the famous All India Champion Team of Jaipur and Jodhpur in a five match series. One of his another sports endeavour includes winning the All India Open hog hunting (pig sticking) QADIR CUP which held at Meerut in 1895 and hence becoming only the second Indian to ever win that cup. The trophy to this day is at The army club in Mayfair London.

Apart from being an exceptional Royal who was good at everything. He was also a great philanthropist who set up a Bhupindra Patiala Bank in 1913 with a personal contribution of 3.5 lacs for the poor and needy farmers offering loans at nominal or zero interest. He also donated 12,000 quintals of wheat and Rs. 50,000 in cash in much needed times for injured Indian soldiers in World War 1 and advanced Rs. 30,000 as war loan to patiala state. Raja Gurdit Singh was honoured by the British and finds mention in the Indian National Gazette of September 1919.

Raja Gurdit Sigh’s father General Daya singh was commander in chief of Patiala army, who also headed the ‘Niabat-Bakshi-Khana’( law and justice department ) and was appointed ‘Sardar Sahib Deohriwala’ (Home minister) as well. He also commanded Patiala forces during 1857 and during action in the Afghan wars of 1877 to 1879. He was honoured with awards of bravery.

Daya Singh’s father , Col. Didar singh along with his brothers S. Mahaan singh and S. Kandhaara singh were the trusted heads of cavalry, armoury and infantry. Their father S. Buta singh was earlier the military advisor to Rajmata Mai Aas Kaur and guardian to minor Maharaja Karam singh, the association having begun with Baba Ala Singh.

Rajkumar Capt. Baghel singh, son of Raja

Gurdit Singh had the distinction of being commissioned into the military as second lieutenant in 1932 in the British Indian army by King George the Vth. Capt. Baghel Singh was a graduate of the royal military college of Sandhurst in England and like his forefathers was born with an exceptional talent in sports. He captained the cricket and hockey teams of the royal military college of Sandhurst and won medals in athletics and swimming and was also the national boxing champion in England in the 76kilogram category.

Kunwar Bhupal singh, the son of Rajkumar Baghel Singh is indulged in agriculture and real estate. He like his forefathers has been a sportsman and has played cricket , golf and squash coming in runners up of Punjab in squash in his early days. He was twice the president of the Maharani club in patiala (Royal clubhouse built by the royal family of patiala). He has two daughters and a son.

Vikramdit Sigh , the youngest son of Kunwar Bhupal Singh is looking after the family business of real estate development and farming. Along with that he also owns a liquor distribution business in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. He along with his younger sister’s company organise cricket leagues in different parts of the world. Vikramdit himself played cricket professionally for Punjab, Delhi and Middlesex in London. He was made the youth president of a very old charity organisation in Punjab by the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur foundation which works for the upliftment of poor and needy in the society.

At the current, this royal family resides in patiala in a beautiful 10 acre farmhouse within the city.