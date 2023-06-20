The Grand Masters 2023: India's Finest General Counsel Gathering scheduled for July

Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Lex Witness, India's 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs, proudly presents The Grand Masters 2023, the highly anticipated 9th Annual Corporate Counsel Legal Best Practices Summit Series. This prestigious event will take place at premier venues in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru on the following dates:

Mumbai: 13th July 2023, Courtyard by Marriott

New Delhi: 20th July 2023, Le Meridien

Bengaluru: 28th July 2023, Shangri-La

Spread across 3 cities, with over 75 speakers and 200 attendees, The Grand Masters summit series is an exclusive platform that brings together legal professionals, thought leaders, and industry pioneers to explore the latest trends and best practices in corporate counsel. With an illustrious history of eight successful editions, this year's summit promises to be a captivating and insightful experience.

The key discussion themes at The Grand Masters 2023 will delve into vital aspects of the legal landscape, including:

Smarter GC – You'll Miss Out if You Aren't One

India Inc. 2.0 – The Great Indian Regulatory Drive

The Intellectual You – All About IPR & You

Courtroom Conversations – Mediating the Litigation Fevers

Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities. The summit series will provide a platform for legal professionals to gain in-depth knowledge, exchange ideas, and establish meaningful connections within the industry. Lex Witness, known for its commitment to excellence and the promotion of legal best practices, has meticulously curated The Grand Masters 2023 to empower participants with the tools and insights needed to excel in their respective fields.

Commenting on the event, Akshay Alagh, Group Business Head at Lex Witness, said, "We are thrilled to bring back our events post-COVID, and it could not have been better than The Grand Masters 2023, a premier summit series celebrates the achievements and contributions of legal professionals across industry sectors. This series offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from industry experts, explore emerging trends, and foster collaboration within the legal community."

We extend our gratitude to the sponsors and partners who have generously supported The Grand Masters 2023 Summit Series, making it a truly remarkable event - Saikrishna & Associates, Dhir & Dhir Associates, Kroll, SS Rana & Co., Law Senate, IWIRC India and Sadgamaya.