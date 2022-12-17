Breaking News
The grand premiere of the film Trahimam in Lucknow, Noida, Agra & Dholpur

Updated on: 17 December,2022 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia

The premiere show of Bollywood film Trahimam was held at Carnival Krishna Cinema Lucknow, Noida, Agra & Dholpur. The director of the film Dushyant Pratap Singh was present on this occasion. Dushyant Pratap Singh said that every time his films get special love from the people of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other parts of Mumbai. He got a similar experience at the premiere of the film Trahimam.


 



 


Expressing their reaction to the audience who came to watch the film, a viewer said that "the story of the film is very good, on many occasions the film forces one to be emotional." Another viewer Komal said that "Women must watch this film. Champa's character in the film made me emotional"

 

Dushyant Pratap Singh said that "Film Trahimam is getting a lot of love from all over the country. I am thankful to all the viewers for this. I will try in future also to continue showing good cinema to the audience". Another film of director Dushyant Zindagi Shatranj Hai is going to release next month.

 

Let us tell you that Bollywood actors like Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan, Pankaj Berry, Mushtaq Khan, Adi Irani, Raju Kher have acted in the film Trahimam.

