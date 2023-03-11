The Grandest Of Them All: E-Cell IIT Bombay's E-Summit '23 Proves It Yet Again!

E-Cell IIT Bombay's E-Summit 23 held on 28th and 29th January was a true testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that has taken over India in recent years.

The event brought together students, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs from all over the country, making it a national-level event that attracted attention from all over the business world. The footfall was estimated to be 45,000 across the two days of the event, with the highlighted events being streamed live on JioTV.

There was an impressive lineup of speakers, including Ashneer Grover, Jaya Kishori, and CEOs of over 10 unicorns of India. Their talks were highly inspiring, and they shared valuable insights and knowledge that entrepreneurs could apply to their own ventures. They also provided the attendees with the necessary motivation to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

E-Summit featured an array of activities, including workshops, networking, on-spot funding events, competitions, and a startup expo. The workshops provided attendees with experience in various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as finance and marketing. The networking opportunities provided participants with ample time to interact and connect with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.

One of the key highlights of the E-Summit was the on-spot funding event The Ten Minute Million (TTMM), where startups had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and secure funding for their ventures. The competition saw many talented entrepreneurs present their ideas in front of thousands of people, with the winners receiving funds from investors to help turn their ideas into reality. 4 out 8 startups that pitched received the funding. These startups were Kapow, Cheerio, Ironbox and Sypto. TTMM, in its 9th edition was streamed live on JioTV in order to reach out to more audience and eradicate the physical barriers of being present in the Open Air Theatre of IIT Bombay where the pitching took place.

The startup expo showcased several innovative products and services from startups, giving attendees the opportunity to interact with the founders and understand their products, services, and business models. The startups ranged from those just starting out to those that had already established themselves in the market. The expo provided a platform for startups to showcase their products and services to a large audience, connect with potential customers, and gather feedback on their offerings.

The presence of attendees from various cities across the country and the participation of high-profile speakers and industry leaders underscored the importance of the event, reflecting the growing interest and investment in the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem. The supporters of the E-Summit included Westbridge Capital, NPCI, NTT, Piramal Finance, Aditya Birla Ventures, XUV400, Wadhwani foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Tata Communications, HSBC, IDFC Bank, Pure Storage, HDFC Securities, Indiqube, NoBroker, ReachIVY, Entrepreneur First, Indi.gg and MSINS.