The Healer Spreading Light Through The Magic Candles - Pinky Punjabi

Calling spiritual practices and rituals a “trend” is a disservice to these ancient crafts. But in recent years, awareness about the spiritual has been growing amongst the youth. The youngsters are rediscovering our connection with the eternal, and just like every journey, they need a teacher to guide them to the right path.

Pinky Punjabi, an occult and divination teacher, practitioner and researcher has been helping people tap into the spiritual realm for the past 14 years. She is a certified healer and can perform energy healings, reiki healing and pet healings. She forms a deep bond with her clients and channels her empathy to cast success spells for financial prosperity, love, removing roadblocks and hexes, and puts a layer of protection around her clients.



Pinky Punjabi had always had a heightened sense of empathy and awareness. Ever since her childhood she could feel a deep connection to goddess Kali and felt a calling towards working with tarot cards. She listened to her spirit and started on this path. She embraced pagan practices and learnt the ways of tarot, crystals, wicca and reiki. She sees herself as an eternal student - always ready to learn more.



Her signature spells are cast through her candles.

Along the way, Pinky Punjabi tapped into the healing powers of candles. Before the craft of candle rituals gained recognition, she understood the importance of flames and their combination with the right oils, and herbs. Her intuition helps her select the right ingredients for the candles, she uses a variety of salts, herbs, flowers, oils to make her candles and carefully selects the wax to bind the powers of her ingredients. She says that her spirit guides help her understand her client’s situations and needs - and the candles which will bring peace and prosperity to them.



Pinky is both a student and a teacher; whatever she learns and understands is passed down from her to her students. She doesn’t limit her knowledge to herself, Pinky believes in spreading the gift of her knowledge and helping people through it. She is a Wicca High Priestess as well, and guides her students through the rituals and history of the religion. She says, “Never keep knowledge just to yourself. It is like water, still knowledge will stagnate. Whatever I know, whatever I was taught, I let it flow from me to my students.”. Her journey of Wicca started when she was in the beginning stages of learning candle magic. She follows the traditional Wiccan path and sees her coven as a united family of empowered practitioners.



Apart from her excellence in candle readings and rituals, she is also known for kickstarting people’s spiritual journeys. She teaches tarot, healing and wicca courses to people from all corners of the globe and has guided many to become teachers of these crafts themselves. She believes that when the time is right, the universe guides her to-be students to her. She says, “When the time to answer your higher calling comes, you find your teacher - your guide and companion. It will seem coincidental, but the universe is too knowledgeable and powerful to let coincidences happen. I know my students have the maturity and character to connect to the divine. I do not magically transform their lives, instead, I just help them master the magic that was in them all along.”.