The honourable Governor of Kerala presented the Kerala Investment Award to serial entrepreneur and investor Sachin Salunkhe

Sachin Salunkhe, a businessman and a serial investor from Mumbai, has been awarded the esteemed Kerala Investment Award at the Waghdara Culture Fest in Mumbai. The award was presented by the Governor of Kerala State, in recognition of Mr. Salunkhe's outstanding contributions to the business community. In commemoration of his outstanding business achievement across numerous projects and ceaseless investments has made him the apt candidate of this award.

Mr. Salunkhe's imaginative and enterprising nature has enabled him to launch a number of profitable businesses in a variety of sectors, including Coffee & More, Super Galaxy Sports, Edge Aviation, and Blackhat Sydicus. With a focus on sustainable practises and raising awareness of environmental issues, his projects have not only been financially successful but also positively impacted society.

Aspiring business owners might take inspiration from Sachin Salunkhe's success story. From a lowly beginning, he persevered and worked hard to realise his goals. Although he faced many obstacles on the way to achievement, he never lost sight of his objectives. As a result, he founded numerous businesses in various industries that are now successful in their specific fields. He has successfully established himself in any industry he chooses to pursue, from a F&B brand to a private charter business to a sports endeavour.

Sachin Salunkhe's business savvy, innovative thinking, and dedication to sustainability have not only brought him accolades like the Maharashtra Ratna, Gaurav Shree Samman, Rashtriya Abhiman, and an honourable mention in Forbes Magazine, but they have also had a positive influence on society and assisted the Indian business community in reaching dizzying heights. He has aided in local economic development, employment possibilities, and environmental awareness.

Given his remarkable contributions to the business industry and dedication to fostering investment in Kerala, Sachin Salunkhe's receipt of the Kerala Investment Award is well-deserved. His dedication, hard work, and perseverance serve as an inspiration to many, and he continues to make a positive impact in the industry and society as a whole.