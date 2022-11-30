The Icon Interview: Dr. Shaheryar Shafi, A Clinical Scientist, Talks About His Journey From A Young Boy To A Successful Scientist.

Always passionate about helping others and making an impact in the country, Shaheryar Shafi worked hard during his academic years and went on complete his bachelor’s degree in Clinical Microbiology from Sindh University. During his bachelor’s studies, he experienced interesting, valuable, and essential scientific subjects and courses that made him curious about solving humanity's most pressing issues. "I realized how the diagnostic sciences are the backbone of the medical field. Therefore, I chose this as a career for myself".

Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China. Your journey so far.

"I was always fascinated by the hadith of the Prophet (PBUH), where he said that seeking knowledge is obligatory upon every Muslim.” That's why I had decided to travel to China to complete my higher studies, as there weren't many resources in the field I wanted to study back home in Pakistan." Shafi added.

Importance of Working Smartly

Being from interior Sindh didn't stop Shafi from dreaming big and going the extra mile to pursue his dreams. People told him how hard it was to get a scholarship in China as there was cutthroat competition. Still, he didn't listen to them and researched strategies to help him succeed. Using them, he secured a lucrative scholarship at Shenzhen university in 2018.

He also got the title of young scientist from the Alliance of international science organizations (ANSO). He obtained funding for his Ph.D. from them. He pursues his PhD. at the university of science and technology of china which is among the top leading in the world.

Shaheryar Shafi propagates the importance of working smartly. "A lot of my cousins and friends often ask me how I was able to get admission to one of the top universities in the world. The answer is to work smartly. A lot of people tend to work hard but lack a clear strategy. This is why it's important to prioritize the activities you need to do so you can have a truly productive day and feel satisfied instead of overworked, frustrated, overcommitted, and overwhelmed."

Helping Humanity

With his research on cancer treatments, he aims to help millions of patients with the disease fight back. He is currently working on inflammation and tumor immunity of cancers to understand the cause of tumors and treat them better. Shafi's research aims to understand and exploit tumor vulnerabilities to cure cancer.

Helping students Dream Big

To help students with similar aspirations, Shafi also published a best-selling book on Amazon titled, "Highly Paid Scholarships: Essential Guide to Getting A Highly Paid Scholarship In China Kindle Edition". This eBook details how students or any other person can work towards securing a scholarship and building their career. Shafi aims to be a part of the effort that helps millions and wants to return to Pakistan to serve his country.

Official website: www.Shaheryarshafi.com