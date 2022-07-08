The Importance of buying a good mattress

Human beings spend around one-third of their lives sleeping, but this only allows them to fully use the other two-thirds of the day provided. In recent years, a rising number of people have reported sleep difficulties.

Although the recommended sleep duration is between 7 and 8 hours per day, it has been noted that sleeping hours have decreased owing to work habits or overall changes in lifestyle. A loss in sleep hours or quality has an unavoidable detrimental influence on people's health, as well as their life and mood quality.

Lower back pain should be considered among the causes that affect sleep quality.

Although numerous studies recognise the value of mattresses for sleep quality, there is no universal consensus on the best mattress design to relieve or prevent cervical or lower back pain. Because of the negative effects on health, we investigated whether mattresses would be a solution to these issues.

The Importance of Mattresses: A mattress is very important since a person does not buy a mattress more than three times in his whole life, and one must sleep eight hours per day, 250 hours per month, and 3000 hours per year with his family members. People update their phones every year, but not their mattresses. despite the fact that mattresses are the most commonly used furniture in daily life.

How to Choose a Mattress:

Choosing a mattress is a science. Cotton mattresses are no longer recommended since they are uneven and cause back pain. Foam mattresses create heat because they are comprised of polyurethane. Memory foam, coir, and other materials, such as silk and cotton mattresses, should be considered. To make the proper selection, it is essential to consult with the right expert who can give appropriate mattress recommendations based on the needs of the body.

Healthy lifestyle for mattress "

Mattress is extremely significant for a healthy lifestyle. In foreign countries, 62% of the population suffers from back and neck issues, and there is no exact criteria in India, particularly Mumbai. Nowadays, it is fashionable to sleep on unusual mattresses while ignoring all realities. In a study performed by us two years ago, 300 college students stated that they had never checked or seen their mattress, and the majority of them were suffering from spine and back problems due to their professions of pursuing MBAs and Masters in various fields.

Arihant Mattress is a company that manufactures and sells mattresses.

Amar Parekh is the CEO of Arihant Mattress. This firm is 15 years old, and he has 30 years of professional expertise.

In Mumbai, they have one lakh delighted clients, and they manufacture 127 different types of mattresses, including 16 orthopaedic mattresses with comfort, and they must have sold over 15 lakh mattresses.