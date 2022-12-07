The journey of a young & dynamic entrepreneur, Nitish Narula

story of Nitish Narula, the founder of the upcoming brand Organic Chef, under SN Natures Pvt. Ltd. and the innovative real estate business SN Silos Pvt. Ltd

India, XXth December 2022: While some entrepreneurs know right from the very beginning the perfect niche, some have a zigzag road to success. The story of Nitish Narula, the founder of the upcoming brand Organic Chef, under SN Natures Pvt. Ltd. and the innovative real estate business SN Silos Pvt. Ltd. Launched on the 7th of December 2022, Organic Chef by SN Natures Pvt. Ltd. is an organic farming business which aims to disrupt the organic food sector. The new brand aims to provide affordable organic produce, taking the premium healthy food options to the everyman customer as opposed to the counterparts in markets whose pricings cater to the elite clique in society.

The trait that jumps at anyone who has observed Nitish’s journey is resilience and innovation. Much like the proverbial charity, his journey started at home, with the family business, from where he gleaned the business acumen, grit, and people skills required for business. Paving his path, the entrepreneur left the ambit of his family’s affluent trading and business and initiated a B2B (Business-to-Business) distribution network with distribution nodes in and around the Delhi NCR region.

Owing to his strategic thinking, the yiund and dynamic entrepreneur, Mr. Nitish had the foresight to change the course of his entrepreneurial efforts in order to avoid the rampant payments-related issues and defaulters that plagued the sector of his first venture. His innovative mind and ambitious spirit led him to step beyond the country and start a successful international venture in the international trading sector. Yet again he decided to consecrate his energies elsewhere when he began to gauge the brewing problems that international ventures were about to face owing to the Iran and U.S. conflict of 2018.

Following his stint at international trading, Narula ventured into the competitive real estate and farming sector in the very wake of the pandemic, the most challenging times of the sectors. The enterprising spirit that he is, he quickly understood the crowning problem that hampered the performance of the industries: the price-sensitive nature of the land.

Narula decided to innovate in order to attract the economically troubled everyman, stuck at home due to the epidemic but had the time to plan or had the urge to purchase land and engage in farming. Under his company, SN Silos Pvt Ltd, he launched the ‘Techland’ application which enables the investor to start their journey towards owning land at a minimal rate. Right from as low as a single rupee, the investor can begin to build up slowly toward land ownership which starts with the purchase of a single cubic centimeter.

The application helps the investor make an informed choice on the land by providing a 360-degree idea of the terrain, including details of the soil profile. Further, catering to the busy job holder who wants to participate in farming, the tech-enabled company is also involved in digital farming with the aid of IoT (Internet of Things), RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and 3-D mapping technology.

Carrying forward his innovation in business, the remote technology used in Techland will also power the food production for Organic Chef. Additionally, the farming methods in Organic Chef have been chosen specifically to tackle the rising health problems due to harmful chemicals usually used in agriculture today. The upcoming company that is dedicated to making healthy eating a household practise has not only chosen to offer organic farming at competitive pricing, but is also providing lucrative discounts to individuals who have purchased land through Techland.

Drawing from the experience of his previous stints and his foresight, the foremost forte among his business skills, Nitish Narula is set to make his mark in the real estate and organic food industries.

