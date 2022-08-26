Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
The Journey of one of the finest DJ in the music industry – DJ Krosfader

Updated on: 26 August,2022 03:41 PM IST
Needless to say, all the while, DJ Krosfader has won many hearts with his excellent taste in music which led him to travel across different cities binding people with good music.

His relentless soul continually finds new and enchanting music for his audience, combined with his lively energy and an enviable ear for top-notch music that has guaranteed that the power of the enthusiasm of his life is passed on to one and all.


 

His music taste has widely changed while growing up from listening to Rock, Metal and then English pop music to Electronic Dance Music. It all started during his engineering days when he used to call his friends for birthday party celebrations and used to play music all night long for them. Later when he started going to the nightclub with his friends. One day one of them said that even top DJs of India and around the world play the same set of music that you have in your playlist then why don't you give it a shot which inspired him to buy a small DJ controller with help of his father during his college days and started learning from online assets. Unfortunately, that was the last gift from his father but he had made a promise that he will make sure to make good use of it. He still has that controller and it's as good as new. Kushagra is now popularly known as DJ Krosfader.


 

Having continually endeavoured to break boundaries, his audience has everlastingly pushed the innovative envelope. He is known to perform in International and national elite clubs like Club Fahrenheit, Doha, Qatar to almost all popular city venues in India including hip pool party venues in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Bangalore etc. He is well travelled across different countries like Qatar, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic, Thailand and Maldives which further led to the widening of his musical taste and know-how of what people prefer to listen. Unknotting the exceptionally linguistic string of music his spirit uncovering, foot-thumping sounds have procured him a spot. He has always been a self-motivated man which helped him to keep upgrading his skills from time to time. 

 

Krosfader has performed with Nikhil Chinapa, Anish Sood, Aneesh Gera, Teri Miko(Croatia), Nina Suerte(Poland), DJ Chetas and many others. Krosfader’s skill and strength will arguably help to make him India's top DJ in the upcoming time. 

 

Follow Krosfader on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krosfader/

