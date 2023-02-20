The Kapil Sharma Show Choreographer, Jitu Gajare Joins Lulumolu Entertainment's Much Ambitious Reality Show Talent India Talent Hunt As A Jury Member

Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary of Lulumolu Entertainment are gearing up to offer the Indian entertainment world a reality show of its own kind.

Yes, we are talking about Talent India Talent Hunt. The upcoming much awaited reality show has been creating waves on social media thanks to its great concept and jury members. Earlier, the creators had announced Mushtaq Khan and Tarannum Malik Jain as two of the jury members and now they are here with one more announcement. Reputed choreographer, Jitu Gajare who has worked in top shows like The Kapil Sharma Show has also joined the jury of the show.

It's a great news for every dance artist who looks forward to participating in Talent India Talent Hunt because a skillful choreographer like Jitu Gajare will be judging and mentoring them.

Jitu Gajare feels ecstatic to be a part of TITH as he believes that the show will prove to be a landmark in the Indian TV scene. "Talent India Talent Hunt is a perfect show Indian dance artists need as it will not just help them with a platform but will also work on polishing and promoting their skills. I look forward to be a part of the journey of all the lovely artists." he says.

Rahul Khan of Lulumolu Entertainment is excited to have Jitu on board. "I've been an admirer of Jitu Gajare's work and believe that his inputs will be highly beneficial for all the participants." he mentions.

Sahil Chaudhary believes that Jitu Gajare's presence as the dance master of Talent India Talent Hunt will take the show to a new level. He says, "Jitu Gajare has every quality that growing Indian artists can take benefit from. His presence in Talent India Talent Hunt and his mentorship will definitely add value to the show."

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Jitu has also worked in shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance Plus, Nach Baliye, Super Dancer and more. The 5 times Boogie Woogie winner has worked as Assistant Choreographer for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Malang. Apart from that, he has also worked as Assistant Choreographer for IFFA, Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards and more.

But that's not it, Jitu Gajera has also worked as a personal teacher of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more.

Talent India Talent Hunt will look for the best talent and will also work on making it reach the masses. The reality show will look for artists from every nook and corner of the country. The online auditions will enable people from all cities and villages to showcase their talent. The participants can visit the production house's official website Lulumolu.com, click on the banner of Talent India Talent Hunt and register yourself for the audition.

Once the auditions are complete, the selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on a noted TV channel. The voting lines will be kept open for the audience.

At the end of the show, top three contestants will be rewarded.The top contestant will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs while the first and second runner up will get Rs 1.5 lakhs each.