The Kashtbhanjan Hanumanji Temple located in Sarangpur, Gujarat is a sacred Hindu Temple

Hanuman temple, Sarangpur, is a Hindu temple (mandir) located in Sarangpur, Gujarat, and comes under the Vadtal Gadi of the Swaminarayan Sampraday.

It is dedicated to Hanuman in the form of Kashtbhanjan (Crusher of sorrows). It is the only Swaminarayan temple with the murtis of neither Swaminarayan nor Krishna as the primary object of worship.

Smruti temples of Shastri Yagnapurushdas and Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who succeeded Yagnapurushdas, are also located near BAPS mandir.

Sarangpur is also known for its BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Shikharbaddha mandir, built-in 1916 by Shastri Yagnapurushdas, the second highest temple in Gujarat at exactly 108 feet (108 is an auspicious number within the Swaminarayan Sampraday). It is a headquarters and training hub for newly enrolled monks (sadhus). "Sarangpur" - a place where peacocks live. In Gujarati, 'Sarang' means peacock. There are many in the gardens of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple.

Thousands of devotees yearly gather at the temple to celebrate Holi - the festival of colors.

Salangpur Hanumanji temple is considered the holiest and most sacred temple of Hanumanji in Salangpur. It is among the more prominent ones in the Swaminarayan Sampraday. Sadguru Gopalanand Swami installed the image of Hanuman. This temple is so powerful and centre of religious faith. The temple is big and spacious, and the statue of Lord Hanuman is impressive. Sarangpur is easily reached by bus or car, only 82 km from Bhavnagar. Sometimes, there can be a long wait at the temple gate, mainly on Saturdays.