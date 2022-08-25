The landmark cafe of Salt Lake, CALCUTTA 64 which has become synonymous with it's pincode

The idea of opening Calcutta 64 struck Mr. Debojit Paul suddenly. According to partner Debojit Paul ,’’The idea came to my mind back in 2013 when i was on a business trip to Bangalore and had paid a visit to Hardrock Cafe’’.

He says that from there, he got a fair bit of idea how a cafe should look like though Hardrock Cafe is a pub. Primarily it is not a cafe but obviously, since it's a stalwart in the industry, he got this inspiration from there basically. After getting back to Kolkata, he brought up this idea with his elder brother and his would be wife back then, and they were quite okay with it. After getting the ultimate approval ,they opened the cafe in 2016 with a 14 seater cover. In the kitchen, they had two resources. On the floor, they had two baristas. By the year of 2018, they successfully expanded and moved to a bigger space. The cafe is in a prime location just off the first avenue situated between number 3 island and city centre island. Its proximity to the city centre adds to the primeness of the location.

Over Time, the number of Hardcore Calcutta 64 loyalists has grown manifolds, who swear by their food and the ambience. Some of the eternal favourites are Prawn in chilli lemon sauce , Fish steak, The Pizzas, Sizzlers, C-64 Chicken Wings, Caramel custard , Kitkat shake, Chocolate crunchy shake etc. And there are other dishes as well which are absolutely lip-smacking. They serve Italian, Mexican cuisines along with a host of different fast food items and desserts. For the internet addicts there is free WiFi accessibility while dining at the venue. The service provided by the polite and congenial staff is really prompt. They maintain an extremely high standard of hygiene and the interiors are always spick and span.

Now they cater to almost more than 70 people at a time, and they have an employee strength of 30 at this moment. It's been six years that they have been operating. At the moment the cafe has a good following on social media too. Mr.Debojit Paul has a YouTube channel named Sneha Debojit which has more than one lakh subscribers and they are also on Facebook and Instagram. The cafe has got about 30,000 followers and the owners are Somini Paul, Birojit Paul, Sneha Chakroborty, Debojit Paul. The parents of brothers Birojit and Debojit Paul are late Anjulika Paul and late Bijoy Krishna Paul. They are the original owners of the plot. An interesting thing is that recently they have signed up with Franchise India for Franchise Model, and maybe in the next one year, they will get to see another five to six outlets in the east and north eastern part of the country. As per Google and Zomato, they are amongst the top ten cafes in Kolkata. They serve continental and serve proper manual brew coffee and cold brew coffee. We also got featured in IIM Kolkata’s case research centre. We have a case study over there. So we are supposed to be the only cafe in the eastern part of the country to be featured in IIM Calcutta’s Portal. According to Mr. Debojit paul , ‘’it’s miles to go before I sleep and miles to go before i sleep’’ ......And miles they will travel for sure.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal