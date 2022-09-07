The Launch Of The Orane International School Of Beauty & Wellness Kanpur With Ameesha Patel

The grand inauguration ceremony was held last Saturday, September 3,2022 by Orane International School of Beauty & Wellness, Kanpur, the best makeup school in Kanpur City.

Ameesha Patel, a well-known Bollywood actress, was honoured at the event as the primary guest by Mrs Ranu Agarwal & Mr. Sharad Agarwal, Managing Directors of Orane International School of Beauty & Wellness,Kanpur

The occasion was a great success. The team of Skyline Infra Heights, The Peak, the VLCC wellness centre- Civil lines, were among the numerous eminent business people from Kanpur who attended the event.

By showcasing their skills through a fashion show, the Orane International students put the cherry on top of the event. The students of the institute were felicitated by Bollywood Diva “Ameesha Patel”.

In Kanpur, Orane International is one of the renowned makeup schools. The institute offers the greatest assistance and exposure for those looking for courses in the beauty and wellness sector, leading to a successful career.

Speaking of Orane International's courses, they provide numerous professional programs including Cosmetology, Makeup Artistry, Nails, Hair, Nutrition and Dietetics, and many others making it one of the best institutes in kanpur to learn & earn.

Ameesha Patel told the audience about how she felt coming to kanpur & was amazed by the facilities and the interiors of the institute. She appreciated the faculty after seeing the ramp walk of the students.

Mr Yash Agarwal the head of business communication, Mr Ajay & Team from Orane International Head Office was also the major part of the event.

Orane provides International level of education & believes in making people self-reliant. The head office of Orane international is located in Canada and in India the head office is located in Amritsar.

You can also follow Orane International Kanpur on their social media platforms.

Instagram

https://instagram.com/oranekanpur

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/oranekanpur

Website

https://www.orane.com/

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal