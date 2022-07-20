The life of Ramesh Gowani : The Real Estate Tycoon

Ramesh Gowani was born to industrialists Ghamandiram Gowani and his wife Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani on 3rd July 1963 has left no stone unturned to mark a name for himself in the world of business.

Ramesh Gowani has been on his toes rising from the sands of Bhinmal, Rajasthan to the real estate tycoon which bloomed as the heart of Kamala Group. Ramesh Gowani has a strong imprint from his father on his looks, business acumen and magnanimity. Since his childhood, Ramesh Gowani has been following his fathers footsteps with a strong support from his mother.

The world came crashing down for Ramesh Gowani due to the untimely death of his father. Ramesh Gowani the dutiful son took care of the needs of the family and marched on to be the captain of Kamala Group. Throughout his stint as the leading business he has received support from his brothers Tejraj and Kanti. His sister Prakashben is the apple of the eye in the family and a constant support to Ramesh. Ramesh Gowani is blessed to receive the support of his family. His exemplary wife, Nidarshana Gowani has been the pillar of strength and the Director of Property Management at Kamala Group. Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani are blessed with Trishla Gowani and Rudransh Gowani as their children.

The journey in Real Estate for Ramesh Gowani in Mumbai Started with his first building La Papilo in 1978 which has a massive hit and paved the way for his foray into the Real Estate. He sold flats to leading stars like Jackie Shroff. Kamala Mills in Lower Parel has leading corporates like Times, KPMG, PWC, IIFL, ICICI, Reliance, NDSL, etc having their offices. Kamala Mills has become the leading IT and Corporate Park in the Financial Capital of India, Mumbai.

In the year 1992, Ramesh Gowani bought Kamala Mills and started the manufacturing of cotton cloth. In the year 1994, he started the yarn machines in 1994. With the yarn machines in place, Ramesh Gowani launched his fashion brand Gabbana. Gabbana brought in many international fashion brands to open their exclusive stores in India. Gabbana Promoted custom made tailoring across domestic and the International Markets. He was the pioneer towards sales of Gabbana readymade garments across the globe on a mammoth scale. The brand has styled leading industrialists and celebrities like the Birlas, Bachchans, Singhanias, Tatas, Kapoors and Former Prime Minister Mr. Manmohan Singh.

Apart from Real Estate, Ramesh Gowani marked his imprint in various other industries like Travel, Fashion, etc. CR Travels was launched by Ramesh Gowani in 1995 as a center towards business ties with tourism boards across the different countries worldwide. CR Travels was one of the few brands in India to promote and launch initiative promoting tourism across the globe.