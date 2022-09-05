"The Lord is my Shepherd," a much-talked-about Facebook page by Dr. Richardson Khristi under creates a positive difference in people's lives.

Dr. Richardson Khristi, who created the page, saw hopelessness around and hence came up with the page that can drive out gloominess and add more joy to the lives of others.

A closer look around us will let us know how things have constantly changed across different parts of the world in more ways than one. Amidst all the chaos that people live in, in their lives, they always look out for that tiny light of hope, which can keep them sailing through the storms they face already in different aspects of life. Some are dealing with it well, and some others are still finding out ways to keep afloat in life and find happiness again. In such scenarios, they also look out for people who can support them or be there for them or even seek counselling. However, Dr. Richardson Khristi asserts that his Facebook page "The Lord is my Shepherd" can prove to be an answer to all this, and they may never have to rely on anybody/anything else ever.

It would be a rather understatement if we say that the FB page The Lord is my Shepherd has indeed given hope to people and, in many ways, has also helped them see sunshine even on the gloomiest days of their lives; such is the impact Dr. Richardson Khristi has had on people with his FB page, which he runs under his one-of-a-kind company Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd. "Today, it has become so essential to talk it out or to find ways that can help people do that so that they get some peace and joy that they seek in life. I am only trying my best and giving it my all to make sure my efforts with The Lord is my Shepherd page can make a prominent difference in the lives of people," highlights Dr. Richardson Khristi, who also runs another motivational page named "GOD will make a way when there seems no way."

Both these pages have so far done exceedingly well, earning enormous followers, thanks to the Surat-based creator Dr. Richardson Khristi whose motivational quotes, images, and posts have only impacted people positively and improved their mindsets like never before.

