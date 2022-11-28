The Magic over Mind and Body - Spirare

My mother introduced me to my first ever sip of homemade masala chai and ever since I became a tea lover.

Making tea my everyday ritual helped me get over anxiety in my daily stressful routine of college and work. Being focused on my studies by sipping tea during break time helped break the monotony and relieve pressure off my mind. Now getting closer to my 30s, I’ve discovered a magical concoction that guides me to relax in a way that it brings out my best creative side.

The different collections of Teas by the brand name Spirare come with all healthy ingredients and no added sugars, which however gave me a better taste and a much healthier alternative to shift from milk tea. Milk Teas were something that didn’t much help me with my issues with periods and caused bloating.

After being diagnosed with PCOS and going through PMS every month, my tea routine has consistently bought me a calm and sober attitude to build a better lifestyle. Spirare with its carefully added ingredients in perfect quantity helps soothe my symptoms of period pain and mood swings. I like to add one spoon of organic honey which is rare to find, that Spirare also offers in limited quantity on their website. Sometimes, I like to add fresh Tulsi leaves to the tea mixture and have my avocado toast on the side. Some teas of Spirare, already contain Tulsi, but knowing a fact about its purity and benefits it can be absolutely added to other teas.

I specifically start with PCOS & Relief blend a day before my period date and during my periods as it really contributes to decreasing cramps and bloated stomach. After my periods, I change to Stress & Sleep from the Fine Feather Collection of Spirare which contains chamomile, peppermint and rosemary with other ingredients that create a such unique taste to soothe my taste buds and relax my mind.

Going on many adventure sprees over the holidays and then ending up at tea-tasting units has become my favorite hobby over the years. I believe I am very close to becoming a tea sommelier. The best part of tea tasting is trying each natural ingredient in its fresh condition right before mixing them to form the righteous concoction and later sipping them in the hot tea. My best tea tasting was in Bali, Indonesia where I got to try different flavors and had a calming experience in nature.

The afternoon high tea in the United Kingdom has a different standard for tea tasting firstly it's expensive and second, it’s served alongside champagne ‘what a classy twist to tea. I always prefer to purchase different tea mixtures from around the world just to share them with my mom at my home and in my happy space.

After my marriage moving away from home my mother and I have made our new schedule of calling in the evening and having Spirare tea. My mother loves the “Clarity and Mind” blend of Spirare and I love the “Stress and Sleep” blend to have in the evenings.

Written By: Rabnoor Grewal

If you love tea or you just need some peaceful connection with nature to calm yourself, or when you or someone you know is emotionally overwhelmed, Spirare tea is the highly recommended option. To purchase your collection of teas, visit the website at https://www.spirare.in/.

For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/spirare.in/

https://www.facebook.com/spirare.in