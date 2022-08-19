The Man Of Many Talents, Manish Kumar also known as manish mann Is Here To Leave You Awestruck With His Achievements

Alipur-based Manish Kumar has made his fellow citizens as well as countrymen proud with his stunning achievements in sports as well as the entertainment industry.

The professional wrestler, judo player, and actor is one of the most respected personalities in India thanks to the global impression he has created with his talent.

As a youngster, Manish Kumar had no clue about sports but was inspired by his wrestling champion elder brother. Motivated by his achievements, Manish jumped into the world of wrestling. Thanks to his hard work and talent, he soon garnered huge fame and many achievements.

As a wrestler, Manish Kumar bagged a Gold Medal in Delhi, and later played at National Level also. Currently, Manish is one of the biggest sportspersons in India with numerous national and international achievements. In judo, he is a Black Belt (Judo Federation of India).

Talking about his national-level achievements, Manish has a number of medals. He bagged a Gold medal in Senior National Championship, 2009 held in Kerala in 90 Kg. A Bronze medal in Federation Cup Championship, 2008, held at Haryana in 81 Kg. He also won a Silver medal in All India Inter University 2008 held in Manipur in 90 Kg.

He has a considerable amount of international achievements as well include a Bronze medal in Asian Championship, 2015 held in Lebanon in 100 Kg, a Bronze medal in Trishakti International Open Judo Championship, 2014 held in Indonesia in 90 Kg, Bronze medal in 1st Martial Arts Asian Games 2009 held at Bangkok in 100Kg, Bronze medal in Grand Prix 2007 held at France in 90 Kg and many more.

Manish Kumar has excelled in the entertainment industry as well. He has been a part of several movies and TV reality shows like Love & War and the Marathi movie Pichkari. Apart from that, he has been a show-stopper in Khoj Naye Star Ki 2019 and Kavya Ka Show 2019. He was also a part of the jury in Freedom Prince and Princess.

Manish is also working as a sports coach at Delhi University.

